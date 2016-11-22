Concordia expects high-scoring game for Class 3A title

State finals Who: Lawrenceburg vs. Concordia What: Class 3A When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – Class 3A state championship opponents Concordia and Lawrenceburg have one major similarity.

No. 7 Concordia (12-2) averages 42.8 points while giving up 20.1 points. Unranked Lawrenceburg (13-1) averages 47.3 points per game and gives up 18.6 points.

“The way we get the points are a lot different,” Concordia coach Tim Mannigel said at Monday’s state football coaches conference at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We have them at 75 percent to 80 percent run where we’re going to be a little more balanced leaning toward the pass a little more.

“Their running game is very impressive, starting with their running back (Austin Bowling). He’s a tough runner, who doesn’t go down on the first hit. If we can stop him, which is like the biggest if ever, then we’ll be in good shape. If not it will be a long day for us.”

Bowling became the ninth running back to top 3,000 yards this season, racking up 3,016 yards on 359 carries and 52 touchdowns in the spread attack.

“He’s an impressive, old-school running back, runs downhill, doesn’t dance a lot,” Lawrenceburg coach Ryan Knigga said. “He’s just a bowling ball.”

Tigers quarterback Reid Strobl has passed for 2,157 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tigers junior middle linebacker Mason Parris, the team’s leading tackler with 180, has offers from Indiana, Ball State and Cincinnati. Parris, who also plays tight end, was an unbeaten state wrestling champion at 220 pounds as a sophomore.

Knigga said while both teams are similar in points scored and points allowed, he acknowledged that Concordia has a tougher schedule. The Cadets’ offensive explosiveness impresses him the most.

“Our biggest concern is how can we slow them down,” Knigga said.

Mannigel said it would natural to expect a high-scoring affair.

“But I also know high school football is a weird thing, who knows,” Mannigel said. “But for us to be victorious, we’re going to have to score points.”

Concordia senior quarterback Peter Morrison has thrown for 3,604 yards and 46 touchdowns. His older brother, David, is a redhshirt sophomore quarterback for Ball State.

“He was a receiver for us the first two years,” Mannigel said. “… We knew he was going to be a good player. I don’t know if we necessarily knew he was going to put up the numbers he has. He’s been outstanding in that respect. His leadership is unbelievable, that’s huge.”

After winning their opener, the Cadets lost to 6A Homestead (9-3) 27-26 and 5A Snider (12-1) 41-21.

“At Concordia, we realize with our schedule that an undefeated season is going to be difficult,” Mannigel said. “At 1-2, we challenged our guys to be great and we haven’t looked back since.”

Mannigel knew he had a good team before the season.

“I don’t know if we thought we’d be 12-2 and playing for state,” Mannigel said. “We knew our sectional is going to be tough. Then you have West Lafayette waiting for you (in the regional). … We thought we’d be good enough to compete with all those teams, if not beat them, and here we are.”

This is Concordia’s first state football championship appearance. Lawrenceburg is making its first state appearance since being Class 2A runner-up in 1985. The Tigers won Class A titles in 1975 and ’78.