Concordia takes sectional title

Practice makes good enough when it comes to Concordia girls soccer and penalty shootouts.

The Cadets’ last three games have come down to a shootout, and Thursday’s 4-3 win over Homestead gave Concordia its first sectional title since 2011.

“Initially, it’s stressful,” Concordia midfielder Olivia Friedrich said. “Nobody wants to go to PKs, but we’ve been working on them in practice, you just got to take a deep breath and calm yourself down and do what you routinely do.”

In the shootout, the teams each made their first two shots, then Homestead missed.

Concordia made its next one, Homestead missed again.

Concordia missed.

Homestead’s Kiley Wardwell made the final attempt for the Spartans, and Concordia’s Rachel Widenhofer followed with the game-winning shot.

“Relief, definitely relief and just utter happiness,” Friedrich said of the last shot. “We haven’t won sectionals my whole high school career and it’s finally starting to pay off, the hard work we’ve been putting in the last four years. It’s great to see that as an outcome.”

It’s the Cadets’ second year playing in Class 2A.

“I think we’re the eighth-smallest large school,” coach Glenn Harkenrider said. “It’s pretty cool to come out and play a school this big and become victorious. It’s good stuff. We have great girls, great senior leadership, 10 seniors, whether they play or not, they’re all leaders.

“We have a very tough schedule. We scheduled a lot of good teams so we could get ready for a sectional that has Homestead and Huntington North. We lost 3-2 to Huntington North and 2-0 to Homestead, so it was nice to come back and beat them both in sectionals to come back from losing those two games and still win sectionals.”

Both teams had chances with Concordia finishing the game with 14 total shots and Homestead had 13.

“They really came out 100 percent,” Friedrich said of the Spartans. “They’re always a tough game, always have amazing talent on their team, and it’s just awesome that we were able to match that and, at times, surpass that.”

The Cadets advance to the East Noble Regional where they will face the winners of the East Noble Sectional, Leo or DeKalb.

No matter who it is, a good game plan cannot replace hard work.

“We’re just going to come out, work hard,” Harkenrider said. “We have quite a few kids coming off injuries so we’ll come out Monday and Tuesday and come up with a game plan. Our recipe is just playing hard. We play hard no matter who we’re playing.”

