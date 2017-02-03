

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Sylare Starks, left, jumps up to shoot the ball as Angola's Kayla Fenstermaker reacts during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY



Angola's Anna Fuller tries to drive the ball to the hoop past Concordia's Hannah Nack, left, and Elizabeth Hetler during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY



Angola's Regan Peppler jumps up to shoot the ball as Concordia players including Concordia's Hope Kanning try to stop her shot during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY



Angola's Gabriella McHugh, left, throws the ball to a teammate as Concordia's Hannah Nack tries to keep up with her during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY



Concordia's Hannah Nack, left, tries to push past Angola's Sarah Brandt to get to the hoop during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY



Concordia's Carissa Garcia, left, pushes past Angola's Reace Peppler to get to the hoop during the Concordia vs. Angola girls basketball sectional at Concordia Lutheran High School on Friday. GALLERY