Concordia vs. Carroll High School Football



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Concordia's Mark Mallers runs the ball down the field during the second quarter of the Carroll vs. Concordia High School football game at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. GALLERY



Concordia's Mark Mallers keeps a hold of the ball as a Carroll player tries to stop him during the second quarter of the Carroll vs. Concordia High School football game at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. GALLERY





Carroll's Ian Miller, left, runs with the ball as Concordia's Preston Kerlegrand runs after him during the first quarter of the Carroll vs. Concordia High School football game at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. GALLERY



Concordia's Peterson Kerlegrand runs with the ball during the third quarter of the Carroll vs. Concordia High School football game at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. GALLERY





Concordia's Keaton Koehlinger, right, holds onto the ball as Carroll's Connor Tapp tries to grab it from him during the second quarter of the Carroll vs. Concordia High School football game at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, IN on Friday. GALLERY

