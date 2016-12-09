Concordia vs Carroll Girls Basketball

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Leah Plummer looks to pass the ball around the defense of Concordia's Shania Kelly in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Concordia High School.
Carroll's Becca Villanueva looks for a teammate to pass the ball away from the defense of Concordia's Sylare Starks in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Concordia High School.
Concordia's Sylare Starks keeps a close guard on Carroll's Cali Geiger as she tries to bring the ball to the basket in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Concordia High School.
Concordia's Shania Kelly reaches out to try to block Carrol's Emma Lubbehusen's shot in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Concordia High School.
Carroll's Kelli Damman brings the ball down the court with Concordia's Paige Patterson keeping close to her in the third quarter of Friday night's game at Concorida High School.
Shania Kelly, of Concordia, works her way around the defense of Carroll's Becca Villanueva in the fourth quarter of Friday night's game at Concordia High School.