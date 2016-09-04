DeKalb mourns after fatal crash

WATERLOO – As visitors streamed into DeKalb County for the car auction and Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, teammates and classmates continued to gather at DeKalb High School on Saturday morning to grieve the death of junior running back Derek Padilla and pray for the improvement of junior defensive lineman Lucas Oberkiser.

Oberkiser remained in critical condition, according to a release from DeKalb Central Schools.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-car accident on Friday, and Oberkiser was airlifted in critical condition after the car the players were traveling in was T-boned at the inter­sections of DeKalb County roads 19 and 40.

“Both young men were great young men,” DeKalb football coach Pete Kempf said. “Derek and Lucas worked very hard and we are glad that Lucas is continuing to be a part of our lives and Derek, obviously, is going to be missed.”

Kempf opened the locker room and football field for players to meet with each other and coaches and pay their respects at a “34” painted in the end zone on the football field where later a “78” was also painted.

In 140 characters or less, a tweet can say a lot.

“Nothing binds small communities like athletics,” former Journal Gazette reporter Ben Smith tweeted Saturday morning. “Nothing tests that bond more than tragedy.”

Nothing summed up the DeKalb High School campus and surrounding community better.

“The days after this indescribable night will be some of the hardest we ever face,” DHS Student Section tweeted. “Barons, keep faith. We love you, Derek and Lucas, and that is something that will never change.”

Some players found solace on the football field by playing a small pick-up game of catch. When others started gathering in a larger group around the flag, the staff moved additional ­benches and the students and staff shared a prayer.

“You never think about this happening,” Kempf said. “We’re just preaching brotherhood. That’s how we’re going to get through this.”

The outpouring of support from outside the DeKalb community has not gone unnoticed.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the DeKalb Central family and the tremendous outpouring of prayers and encouragement from neighboring schools and communities,” DeKalb Central Schools superintendent Steven E. Teders said in a statement. “School officials are coordinating additional resources for our students, staff, and families. More information will be forthcoming.”

Moments of silence were held at many football games across the area Friday, and tweets, direct messages and text messages were sent in the Barons community’s direction.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be at different schools,” Kempf said. “I’m thankful for the outpouring of support from schools, coaching staffs and team that aren’t in the DeKalb community.”

Tweets came in from all over including from television host Montel Williams: “My (prayers) are with you @BaronFootball @DeKalbHS – remember – no matter how dark is seems now, morning ALWAYS comes and with it hope & light #RIP” and coaches from as far away as New Albany, “Thinking of @CoachPKempf and the DeKalb Barons and their tragic loss last night. Your pain is felt all the way from New Albany.”

There was a prayer service at the school scheduled for Saturday night.

Padilla’s services will be held at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn from 2-9 p.m. Tuesday with a service at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Friday night’s scheduled Northeast Eight conference opener against New Haven was canceled with no confirmed make-up date.

