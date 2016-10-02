DeKalb runners win NE8

At the Northeast Eight’s girls cross country meet, Tyler Schwartz shined brightest Saturday at Huntington University.

The DeKalb junior finished in first place with a time of 18:10.6, which helped the Barons to a second-place finish.

East Noble claimed the team title, aided by the No. 2 finisher, sophomore Kayla McCulloch (18:34.4). Columbia City was the third-place team, Norwell fourth.

At the boys meet, DeKalb’s Jack Beakas (16:23.0) finished first overall, followed by Leo’s Will Emery (16:32.3). Huntington North came out on top as a team, with Bellmont second and East Noble third.

SAC: For the girls, Bishop Dwenger placed first, followed by Concordia and Northrop. Concordia senior Hannah Martin (19:21.9) was the top finisher, just ahead of Bishop Luers sophomore Emily McManus (19:33.2). The boys team standings went: Concordia, Northrop, Snider. The top finishers: Concordia’s Noah Steffen (16:02.7) and Snider’s Roman Jennings and Jesse Hamlin (both 16:24.0).

ACAC MEETS: For the girls, South Adams came in first, followed by Heritage and Adams Central. South Adams had the top four individuals and six of the top seven, spearheaded by freshman Kallee Patch (20:02.126) and junior Olivia Von Gunten (20:28.973). The top three boys teams: Heritage, Bluffton and South Adams. The top finishers: South Adams’ Bailey Mcintire (16:12.393) and Heritage’s Jack Beauchot (17:42.456).

Tennis

EAST NOBLE SECTIONAL: In the championship matchup, East Noble fell 4-1 to Westview. The Knights’ Austin Mohamedal won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.