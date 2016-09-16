DeKalb vs. Columbia City Football



Columbia City's Noah Judd leaps into the endzone scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.



Columbia City's Jake Elkins, right, tries to block a pass from DeKalb's Kyle Dunham during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.





Baron supporters fill the stands during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.





DeKalb's Hunter Minch, left, tries to avoid Columbia City's Noah Judd while running with the ball during the second quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.



DeKalb's Carson Ohning, left, and Columbia City's Khale Rider fight for the ball during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.



Columbia City celebrates a play during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.



DeKalb's Hunter Minch advances the ball down the field during the second quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.



Columbia City's Brock Snouffer runs with the ball during the first quarter of the Columbia City vs. DeKalb football game at DeKalb High School in Waterloo, IN on Friday.


