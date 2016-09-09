Deep ache at DeKalb brings a special bond

Schedule Tonight Bishop Dwenger at Homestead Bishop Luers at Concordia Carroll at Northrop Snider at South Side Wayne at North Side Huntington North at Columbia City Leo at New Haven Norwell at Bellmont Jay County at Adams Central Park Tudor at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m. South Adams at Heritage Woodlan at Bluffton Central Noble at Prairie Heights Churubusco at Eastside Lakeland at Garrett West Noble at Angola Elkhart Memorial at Warsaw Rochester at Whitko Wawasee at Concord Saturday Fremont at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m. Games at 7 p.m., unless noted

The DeKalb football team is dealing with something far more important and difficult than X’s and O’s.

Junior Derek Padilla and sophomore Lucas Oberkiser were brothers on the field with their DeKalb teammates. Both tragically lost their lives because of a car crash last Friday, en route to a game. Padilla died at the scene, and Oberkiser lost his life a couple of days later.

It can’t be easy for their families and friends or those who had stood side-by-side with them on the football field.

“The first few days have been surreal for the young men,” DeKalb coach Pete Kempf said Thursday, “as it has been for all of us. The amazing thing about teenagers is that they are absolutely resilient. To be around them, a lot of times they are a lot stronger than I.

“We have had two viewings and a funeral in the last two days, and we have another funeral (today). It’s hard, and I am so proud of them.”

Padilla and Oberkiser were both starters – the 5-foot-7, 195-pound Padilla at running back and the 6-foot, 310-pound Oberkiser along the defensive line. Their uniform numbers, No. 34 for Padilla and No. 78 for Oberkiser, are now painted on the grass at DeKalb’s football field. Their memories are in the hearts and minds of the DeKalb faithful.

It has also touched so many more than those who knew the two players. Social media has been filled with thoughts and prayers for DeKalb and the two families by those regionally, especially those involved in the fraternity of football across northeast Indiana, but also across the state and even the nation.

There has been a bonding through the losses that goes way beyond athletics. It doesn’t take the hurt away, but it can show DeKalb and those affected by the crash they are not alone in their grief. An understanding of the circumstances is one thing, but compassion can help as well.

“It has been an entire football community,” Kempf said. “And even outside of that, the amount of support has been unbelievable; ... you just can’t keep up with it. It has been truly an honor in that fact. It is absolutely amazing.”

Assistance also has come in the form of fundraising. GoFundMe accounts for the two families have continued to grow in the week since the crash. As of Thursday night, the GoFundMe for Padilla had raised $18,667, and the fund for Oberkiser had raised $17,245.

In times of tragedy, people come together and help as best as they possibly can – whether it be emotionally or financially.

As far as football, the Barons have been able to practice twice in four days.

“The practices were absolutely awesome,” Kempf said. “To try to give them some normality for just maybe 90 minutes or in the weight room; ... playing music and the kids dancing around and hopefully put a smile on their face. What we have had to do together (players and coaches) to bear through these moments has been an honor to watch and to be a part of.”

The Barons’ home game against New Haven last Friday and tonight’s road game at East Noble were both canceled. Football has taken a back seat as the DeKalb community – players, coaches, parents, teachers, etc. – take time to mourn and reflect.

DeKalb has lost two games on the schedule, but two lost games can’t compare to two lost teammates.

