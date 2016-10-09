Defending champ Cavs ousted early in girls soccer sectional

Canterbury, the two-time defending Class A girls soccer state champion, met its match in the postseason Saturday.

Bellmont beat the Cavaliers 1-0 in the final of the Bellmont Sectional courtesy of a first-half goal from Kristen Harvey. The Braves play at Blackford next weekend against Manchester, which beat Eastbrook 4-2 in penalty kicks. Canterbury got three saves from Gabrielle Carreon. Bellmont’s Kirsten Winter had 10 saves.

Boys soccer regionals

CANTERBURY: Northrop advanced to Thursday’s Carroll Regional with a 2-0 win over Bishop Dwenger. Denilson Madrid had both goals.

BELLMONT: The host Braves beat South Adams 3-1 in the championship. Lucas Strickler, Ty Razo and Parker Busick had Bellmont’s goals.

DEKALB: Goals from Cruz Belmares and Mario Murillo led West Noble to a 2-1 win over Leo in the title match. The Lions received 13 saves from Cameron Manning.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN: The host Braves won 2-1 in the finals over Manchester on a goal in the second OT. It was 1-1 after the first half. Blackhawk Christian (6-10-1) got both goals from Brad Berry, and Nate Furst held Manchester (12-4-2) in check with 10 saves.

Cross country sectionals

NORTHROP: For the girls, sophomore Abigail Green of Carroll (18:22.7) was the first-place individual, which helped the Chargers to the team title. For the boys, Concordia senior Noah Steffen (15:44.1) took top honors while Carroll won the team title.

BELLMONT: For the boys, South Adams senior Bailey McIntire (15:56.6) was the top individual and Bellmont the top team. For the girls, Norwell freshman Sydney Lambert (19:04.3) was the first-place individual and South Adams the team champion.

WEST NOBLE: For the girls, East Noble claimed the team title, and DeKalb junior Tyler Schwartz earned a first-place finish at 18:16.94.

CULVER: Warsaw took the boys and girls team crowns.

MARION: Huntington North cruised to the boys team title and edged Oak Hill (49) with 47 to earn the girls team crown.