Eagles prevail in NE8 rematch

COLUMBIA CITY – Execution was the difference for Columbia City in a rematch with Norwell on Thursday.

The Eagles got the opportunities and cashed in to square the season series at 1 with a 61-45 win over the Northeast Eight rival Knights.

“From the beginning to end, offensively we were really, really efficient,” Columbia City coach Brett Eberly said. “We took care of the basketball, and I don’t think we took too many bad shots. With our skill level, if we move the basketball ball and don’t turn it over, we have a chance to get a great look every time.”

The Eagles made 24 of 41 (59 percent) from the field and committed only four turnovers. The Knights were 18 of 44 (41 percent) with 10 turnovers.

Jordan Bechtold led Columbia City with 22 points, Hammad Qureshi added 15 and Parker Hazen 12.

“It started it practice,” Bechtold said of the hot shooting. “This week, we have been getting hot in practice, and then we came out and practice like you play. After we started hitting shots, we started getting into a rhythm and a lot of players are feeling good about themselves, and we were working the ball around well.”

Columbia City (7-12, 4-2 NE8) lost to Norwell (11-6, 4-2) 57-52 on Dec. 30.

“The biggest difference (this time) is they got too many easy baskets tonight, especially in the second half,” Norwell coach Mike McBride said. “Maybe that had to do with the fact Bechtold really shot well, and that is not something that happens all the time. Hazen’s a handful, so you have to give some help down on him. Then if they shoot it really well from the outside, then that makes them a lot better.”

Bechtold said the previous loss to the Knights was a motivating factor.

“We came out with a chip on our shoulder,” Bechtold said. “(The first time) we knew they had lost some players, and we kind of felt this was going to be easy, and it turned out to not be that way. We came out prepared this time.”

The teams could face one another a third time in a Class 3A sectional.

“It’s going to be the tiebreaker,” Eberly said of a possible third matchup. “Like you saw tonight, it was two really good teams that are evenly matched that went toe-to-toe for 32 minutes. It is fun to go against a coach McBride-led team because it is not going to be anything fancy or any tricks, it is just going to be who can execute their stuff the best. Fortunately we executed our stuff pretty well tonight.”

Norwell got 14 points from Cody Shively, 12 from Cole Wilson and 11 from Will Geiger.

Columbia City came out in the third quarter and provided some breathing room with a run that put the margin into double figures, with the Eagles maintaining a 44-35 lead heading into the fourth and pulled away on free throws. Columbia City led 30-25 at halftime after Qureshi hit a half-court-plus shot at the buzzer.

