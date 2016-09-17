East Noble cruises to win over Leo

Quarterback Andrew McCormick passed for three first-half touchdowns as East Noble rolled over host Leo 41-21 on Saturday.

McCormick completed 15 of 24 passes for 249 yards and the three scores as the Knights (3-1, 2-0 NE8) led 28-0 at halftime and rolled from there. McCormick also led the Knights with 81 yards rushing on 10 carries with one score.

Quarterback A.J. Restivo passed for 115 yards and a touchdown as Leo dropped to 3-2, 1-2. Restivo also ran for a score.

NEW HAVEN 60, NORWELL 6: Keshawn Moore threw for 312 yards and five touchdowns for the visiting Bulldogs. New Haven (4-0, 2-0 NE8) got two touchdown catches each from Nishawn Jones and James Gardner.

WOODLAN 57, SOUTHERN WELLS 7: Trevon McCarter scored five touchdowns – four rushing, one receiving – to help the Warriors improve to 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the ACAC. Southern Wells dropped to 1-4, 0-2.

CONCORDIA 56, NORTHROP 22: Quarterback Peter Morrison completed 14 of 27 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns as the Cadets cruised to the win at Zollner Stadium. Mark Mallers caught six passes for 137 yards ands four scores.

BISHOP LUERS 49, NORTH SIDE 28: J’Lyn Charlton ran for 112 yards and four touchdowns as the host Knights (2-3) rolled past the Legends (1-4).

WAYNE 40, SOUTH SIDE 18: Devonair Kelsaw ran for three touchdowns for the visiting Generals. Wayne (2-3) also got two touchdown passes from Dionte Collins-Jones.

ADAMS CENTRAL 35, HERITAGE 6: Drew Schultz scored three touchdowns to lead the visiting Jets. Adams Central improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the ACAC, while Heritage fell to 1-4 and 0-3.

ANGOLA 56, LAKELAND 14: Quarterback Chance Roddy passed for 176 yards and three touchdowns and Joel McCurdy scored twice on the ground and twice through the air to lead the Hornets.

Angola (4-1, 2-0 NECC Large School) took a 28-7 halftime lead as McCurdy scored on a 15-yard run and on a 28-yard pass.

WARSAW 34, NORTHRIDGE 2: Quarterback Michael Jensen passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers (3-2, 2-1), who led 27-0 at halftime. Jeremy David caught five passes for 124 yards and score.

JAY COUNTY 37, BLUFFTON 18: The Patriots outscored the hosts 23-6 in the second half to win the ACAC showdown. Bluffton (1-4, 0-3) was led by running back Brandon Lockwood, who gained 120 yards on 10 carries and one score.

SOUTH ADAMS 35, WES-DEL 0: The two teams combined for 29 penalties and 290 yards as the host Starfires rolled. South Adams improved to 4-1.

WHITKO 44, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 20: Garrett Elder ran for 360 yards and four touchdowns, on 10 carries in the Wildcats’ road win. Elder also had four point-after kicks as Whitko improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in the TRC North.