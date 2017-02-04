East Noble ousts Northrop

Lanie Allen had 26 points and Corie Jones added 14 as East Noble knocked off Northrop 54-44 in the semifinals of the Class 4A Northrop Sectional on Friday.

East Noble (15-10) made 33 of 45 free throws, including 17 of 21 from Allen.

Northrop (15-8) got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Breanna Douglas.

HOMESTEAD 73, SOUTH SIDE 34: The host Spartans led 13-12 after the first quarter but broke open the semifinal game at the Homestead Sectional. Homestead (23-2) was led by Karissa McLaughlin’s 24 points and Jazmyne Geist’s 18. South Side finishes the season 13-9.

HUNTINGTON NORTH 54, MUNCIE CENTRAL 42: Kylie Kaylor had 17 points as the Vikings (13-10) advanced to the championship game at Homestead.

Class 3A

BISHOP DWENGER 65, LEO 41: In the Concordia Sectional semifinals, Caitlyn Ryan had 16 points and Ellen Ross 13 to lead the Saints (14-7). Brooke Smith had 10 points to lead Leo (14-9).

COLUMBIA CITY 66, HERITAGE 37: Holly Martinez went for 20 points and 12 points from Chelsea Pettigrew for the Eagles (11-15) in the Norwell Sectional semifinals. Nevaeh Feasby’s 10 points led Heritage (7-16).

FAIRFIELD 56, WEST NOBLE 41: The host Chargers (17-9) fell in the semifinals. West Noble got 11 points from Kaylie Warble.

Class 2A

WHITKO 62, LAVILLE 41: Aly Reiff’s 31 points led the Wildcats (22-4) to a semifinal win at the Central Noble Sectional.

SOUTH ADAMS 55, BLACKFORD 28: Calyssa Lehman had 20 points to lead the Starfires (15-9) to the semifinal win at the Churubusco Sectional.

EASTSIDE 47, WOODLAN 40: The Blazers outscored the Warriors 18-12 in the fourth quarter to secure the semifinal win at Churubusco.

Eastside (15-9) got 13 points from Olivia Yoder,. Sami Voors had 14 points for Woodlan (12-12).

Class A

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 46, HAMILTON 34: Isabella Coats had 17 points and Courtney Pulver 14 for the host Braves (11-12) in a semifinal win at the Blackhawk Christian Sectional.

LAKEWOOD PARK 44, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 42: Gracyn Fetters scored 16 points to lead the Panthers (8-13) to the semifinal win at Blackhawk Christian. Lakewood Park also got 11 points from Hadyn Faur.

SOUTHERN WELLS 32, DALEVILLE 00: The host Raiders (6-18) held the Broncos to 8-of-29 shooting (27 percent) in the semifinal win at the Southern Wells Sectional.