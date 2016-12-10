Even short-handed, Legends victorious

North Side may have just put the rest of the SAC on notice – even if the Legends are undermanned, they’re still dangerous.

That warning came in an 86-70 victory over rival South Side on Friday night at By Hey Arena.

With Keion Brooks ruled out for the first half because of disciplinary reasons, that allowed North Side’s depth to shine.

While Brooks did lead Class 4A No. 7 North Side (5-0, 1-0 SAC) with 17 points in his limited minutes, three other Legends also broke double figures. Davontae Kinnie and Jaylen Butz each scored 16, while Elijah Holmes added 10.

“Davontae Kinnie is a handful when he’s on the ball and he’s disciplined,” North Side coach Shabaz Khaliq said. “Our guys are quick, with active hands, and that’s something that’s helped us get off to a good start.”

The Archers (0-2, 0-1) tried to push the pace enough to make things uncomfortable, but the Legends never trailed.

The advantage grew to nearly 20 points before halftime. A Trejean Didier 3-pointer with 7:24 left in the third quarter brought the Archers within 52-44.

But South Side would draw no closer than eight points. A pair of Brooks alley-oop dunks keyed a 14-4 run over the next 4:37, and North Side cruised from there.

“My teammates talked to me at halftime and tried to get me going,” Brooks said. “I feel like I need to bring the energy.”

Didier shined in the defeat for South Side. On the night when the Legends made just half their free throws (12 of 24), Didier sank all 11 of his attempts en route to a game-high 32 points.

“He’s a scorer, and we just need to have somebody pick up the slack on the other side of that,” South Side coach Mike Novell said.

There’s little rest for both teams, as they each travel to central Indiana today.

South Side visits Zionsville, while North Side plays 4A No. 3 Lawrence North as the featured matchup in the third annual Southport Shootout.

Taking part in events such as this serves two purposes, according to Khaliq – playing as tough a schedule as possible in preparation for the postseason, and letting the rest of the state see his star players.

“We want to play and see where we’re at,” Khaliq said. “We feel like (tonight) is a ‘state conference’ game, in terms of are we going to be one of those teams that has a chance to make a special run or are we not.

“The other aspect of it is that we have Keion and Jaylen, and they need exposure in the state. They need to go down to Indianapolis, they need to go to southern Indiana. We want to get those guys those opportunities.”