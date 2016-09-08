Experience helps lift Braves over Chargers

Though the match doesn’t pack the punch that it used to, Class 3A No 4. Bellmont got a huge confidence boost with a 3-2 (25-22, 15-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-5) road win over Carroll on Wednesday.

“It’s not as big as it used to be when we were in the same conference,” Braves coach Craig Krull said, “but it’s a bigger 4A school and they have a lot of new kids; very good program, and it’s very good to know that we can fight through the adversity that we saw tonight.”

The Braves (7-4) came back from a 2-1 set deficit to force a deciding fifth and came out with energy that was simply unmatched by the Chargers (8-3).

Braves freshman Rachel McBride had two of her six aces in a 9-0 run to open the set.

“In the fourth set, she came through and Rachel’s one where we’re trying to change her serve a little bit,” Krull said. “Tonight, she just looked more comfortable and the way she looked in the fourth set, I put her right back out in the fifth and see what she could do, and she definitely came through.”

The Braves were then focused on keeping the momentum going.

“We knew if we gave up and lost a run of points that they could fight back, and we didn’t want to give up a big lead like that,” Bellmont setter Taylor Bebout said.

The energy started in the fourth set when the Braves distanced themselves by closing it out on a 6-1 run.

“I just think it showed, maybe, they don’t have the experience yet to win the tight matches yet,” Krull said. “They couldn’t get the ball close enough to the targets. Maybe they took a step backward where our aggressive serving definitely stepped up in the fifth set and both teams struggled with that all match.

“We were maybe a little more experienced with the five-setters where we were maybe a little more comfortable with our surroundings.”

The Braves were led by Tori Miller’s 17 kills and 10 digs, Saige Jauregui had 12 kills and Bebout had 26 assists.

No. 15 Carroll, the defending 4A state runner-up, graduated eight seniors from last year’s team and had two of its top players out because of injury – libero Ellee Ruskaup (concussion) and setter Kassandra Till (knee) – so there was some inexperience to contend with.

“We’ve got several players who are new to the pressure of a varsity game, new to the pressure of how to handle a frustrating moment. It’s something we’ve been battling all season,” Carroll coach Matt McCarter said. “Bellmont came out in five with a lot of energy and we didn’t match that and they deservedly took it.”

Alexis Kostka finished with 44 assists and 21 digs and Rhya Swoverland had 16 digs. The Chargers’ offense was led by Ari Bolinger’s 17 kills.

