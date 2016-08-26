Finding refuge in game

From different countries and in different languages, they share similar stories: Their parents left their home country for a better life in the United States.

Why Fort Wayne? They can’t exactly say. They were young when they arrived here.

But they are here and they are working together.

“There are a few of them that really have that language barrier that they’re trying to work through,” North Side girls soccer coach Adam Craig said. “Some of the girls that have been with the program for four years have gone from speaking little English to speaking it very well, and they help translate during practices and matches for the ref and for the team.

“They come from all different kinds of religious backgrounds and they all bring their culture to the team.”

North Side has players on its roster from Thailand, Myanmar, Mexico, Bosnia, Kenya, Ecuador, Guatemala, Korea and the U.S. with seven different languages that are spoken fluently.

Between 2000 and 2010, the Asian population in Fort Wayne nearly doubled from 4,652 to 9,721, according to census data.

Many families were resettled into refugee camps in Thailand prior to coming to Fort Wayne.

“My parents, they were from Burma,” Sayler Hla said. “And in Burma, we ran away from the war, so we lived in a refugee camp in Thailand, which is where I was born. We came here because my parents wanted us to have a better education and life for us than what they were used to.

“It’s very cool to me (to be on the team) because I know some people on the team that have been through what I’ve been through, and every day we learn new things about each other.”

Conflicts brought other families to the area, and ultimately North Side, from all over the world.

“I came to the U.S. in 2004 when I was about 5 or 6,” Sitey Hassan said. “We came here because in Kenya, there were a lot of conflicts.

“So we just came here to get away from that and better our lives.”

Many players’ roads faced more obstacles than others, but it ultimately led them to the U.S.

“We had a girl last year that was from Congo (and) fled from the (National Resistance Army) in Congo,” Craig said. “Her mom carried her and her siblings across like three different countries to get to an American embassy to seek political asylum all while wounded by gunfire.

“She graduated last year, but there are a few girls here, especially the Burmese girls, they fled the country. Some of them had to live in the jungle for a while to avoid being massacred. They’ve had a long road.”

There is a language barrier between some of the girls, but on the soccer field, it doesn’t always matter because of the universality of soccer.

“It’s easy (to coach them) because they just love to play,” Craig said. “It is challenging sometimes when you’re trying to coach something that’s a little more difficult of a concept and you want everyone to clearly understand what it is.

“It takes a little more time for that to sink it. It takes help from other players to translate that message, but we get there. We do get to that point and it’s really neat when you see that.”

In the past four years, the program has improved, going from winless (and goalless) in 2012 to a 7-9 record last year.

“I would love for them to break the .500 margin,” Craig said. “That would be huge to switch it around 9-7 or even 8-8. They take a lot of pride in that. They’re very competitive. Even if they’re going against a program that is a perennial powerhouse. They want to compete and win.

“They might not have all the tools the other team has, but they give 100 percent all the time. They’re very dedicated to each other.”

