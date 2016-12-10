Former TinCap traded to Reds

Josh VanMeter has experienced a lot already in his young baseball career.

The former Norwell standout has won a Class 3A state title, played professional baseball in front of the home crowd with the TinCaps, dealt with an injury and the subsequent recovery and now has experienced being traded.

The infielder was acquired by the Cincinnati Reds from the San Diego Padres on Thursday as a player to be named later, while Rule 5 draft selection Luis Torrens, a catcher, was sent to San Diego, the Reds said in a statement.

The Ossian native, who played parts of 2014 and 2015 for the TinCaps, spent most of last season at high-A Lake Elsinore before finishing 2016 at Double-A San Antonio. He hit .251 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI between the teams.

“Would like to thank the Padres organization for everything they have done for me,” VanMeter wrote on Twitter. “They gave me an opportunity that I had dreamed of growing up. I will truly miss all the players, coaches, and trainers I have built relationships with. I am beyond excited for this next step in life and excited to be apart of the Cincinnati Reds organization.”

The Reds’ Double-A team is in Pensacola, Florida, and the Triple-A team is in Louisville, Kentucky.

VanMeter hit .254 with three homers and 39 RBI for low-A Fort Wayne in 2014. In 2015, he broke his leg in the TinCaps’ second game and played in only 28 games, returning to help Fort Wayne make the playoffs that season.

VanMeter was selected by the Padres in the fifth round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was a California League All-Star last year with high-A Lake Elsinore.

He led Norwell to the 2013 Class 3A state championship, pitching the Knights to a 2-1 win over top-ranked Jasper in the title game.

