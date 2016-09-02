 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGHigh Schools


  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Tyreeon Hambright of Bishop Luers is caught after a short pass by Carson Cox, left, and RJ Carpenter of Homestead, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Keyshawn White of Woodlan sacks Heritage QB Walter Knapke, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Woodlan's Trevon McCarter leaps for the ball but Kashawn Bass of Heritage would recover to break up the reception, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Woodlan's Jack Rhoades is about to be tackled by Blake Rhymer of Heritage, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Tyreeon Hambright of Bishop Luers is wrapped up by Brady Harkness, left, and Jordan Presley of Homestead, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Jeshua Foster of Heritage leaps over a block from teammate Destin Johnson to pick up extra yards against Woodlan, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Dashon Bussell of Bishop Luers bobbles the pass but makes the catch as Homestead's Ivory Wilson closes in, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Woodlan's Donald Guerrant makes a long third down catch to keep a drive alive in front of Zach White of Heritage, 1st quarter, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    J'Lyn Charlton of Bishop Luers looks for running room against Homestead, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Dashon Bussell of Bishop Luers hauls in a long pass behind Ivory Wilson of Homestead, 3rd quarter at the University of St. Francis, Friday.
September 02, 2016 9:32 PM

Friday night football

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition