September 03, 2016 6:40 AM
Friday's Indiana high-school football scores
Associated Press
Adams Central 17, Lapel 6
Angola 49, Fremont 7
Attica 62, Seeger 28
Avon 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28
Batesville 34, S. Dearborn 7
Beech Grove 68, Speedway 42
Bellmont 28, Columbia City 12
Bloomington South 31, Franklin Central 7
Bremen 35, Glenn 7
Brownsburg 46, Franklin 30
Brownstown 54, Eastern (Pekin) 8
Calumet 22, S. Central (Union Mills) 21
Carroll (Flora) 35, Tri-Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne North 0
Carroll Co., Ky. 29, Switzerland Co. 12
Cascade 21, Brown Co. 6
Castle 25, Ev. Reitz 22
Caston 20, W. Central 0
Center Grove 19, Carmel 6
Charlestown 92, Clarksville 6
Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56, Gary West 6
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 31, E. Central 0
Clinton Central 49, Clinton Prairie 34
Cloverdale 28, Edgewood 18
Columbus East 56, Seymour 30
Columbus North 51, Bloomington North 11
Covenant Christian 69, Union (Dugger) 6
Covington 20, N. Vermillion 12
Crawfordsville 28, Western Boone 27
Culver 15, Winamac 14
Culver Academy 10, Berrien Springs, Mich. 7
Decatur Central 49, Whiteland 34
E. Noble 42, Huntington North 0
Eastbrook 42, Elwood 0
Eastern (Greene) 46, N. Daviess 21
Eastern Hancock 38, Northeastern 28
Eastside 49, W. Noble 14
Edinburgh 28, Oldenburg 22
Ev. Central 57, Ev. Bosse 13
Ev. Harrison 35, Ev. Mater Dei 28
Ev. Memorial 28, Ev. North 14
Fairfield 28, Central Noble 10
Floyd Central 51, Madison 14
Fountain Central 76, Turkey Run 7
Franklin Co. 42, Rushville 19
Frankton 34, Madison-Grant 18
Frontier 14, Taylor 12
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Ft. Wayne South 20
Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 21
Ft. Wayne Wayne 29, Ft. Wayne Northrop 28
Garrett 7, Churubusco 6
Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 30, S. Newton 28, OT
Gibson Southern 42, N. Posey 7
Goshen 35, Elkhart Memorial 14
Greencastle 30, W. Vigo 27
Greensburg 49, Connersville 19
Greenwood 41, Martinsville 10
Guerin Catholic 49, Heritage Christian 0
Hagerstown 47, Winchester 21
Hamilton Hts. 35, Cass 12
Hammond Morton 34, Hammond Clark 0
Hanover Central 41, Lake Station 6
Heritage Hills 56, Pike Central 15
Hobart 22, Griffith 7
Homestead 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 27
Homewood-Flossmoor, Ill. 54, Hammond 6
Indian Creek 13, Owen Valley 7
Indpls Arlington 62, Indpls Marshall 0
Indpls Ben Davis 48, Indpls Pike 14
Indpls Brebeuf 33, Indpls Ritter 7
Indpls Broad Ripple 12, Anderson Prep Academy 9
Indpls Cathedral 41, Mishawaka 20
Indpls Howe 38, Bowman Academy 0
Indpls Manual 26, Indpls Washington 16
Indpls Northwest 46, Tindley 6
Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Chatard 14
Indpls Scecina 30, Indpls Park Tudor 3
Indpls Shortridge 29, Traders Point Christian 20
Jasper 42, Boonville 14
Jay Co. 40, Southern Wells 12
Jeffersonville 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 20
Jimtown 42, Elkhart Central 20
Knightstown 34, S. Decatur 20
Kokomo 21, Marion 12
Lafayette Catholic 51, Tipton 23
Lafayette Harrison 39, Logansport 0
Lakeland 55, Prairie Hts. 0
LaPorte 39, Valparaiso 38
LaVille 28, Knox 0
Lawrence Central 27, Lawrence North 25
Lawrenceburg 68, Milan 34
Lebanon 28, Danville 21
Leo 38, Norwell 14
Linton 24, Monrovia 21
Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 14, Providence 7
Lowell 35, Kankakee Valley 0
McCutcheon 45, Lafayette Jeff 3
Merrillville 41, Crown Point 28
Michigan City 20, Chesterton 0
Mishawaka Marian 42, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Mississinewa 69, Blackford 14
Monroe Central 28, N. Decatur 6
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 12
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 27, Greenfield 10
Muncie Central 56, Anderson 12
Munster 47, Highland 6
N. Central (Farmersburg) 34, Rockville 20
N. Harrison 39, Salem 21
N. Knox 48, Tecumseh 13
N. Miami 55, Tippecanoe Valley 13
N. Newton 21, River Forest 0
N. Putnam 40, S. Putnam 19
N. White 28, Sheridan 27
New Albany 42, Jennings Co. 7
New Castle 15, Pendleton Hts. 14
New Palestine 55, Yorktown 7
New Prairie 38, Andrean 28
Noblesville 28, Fishers 21
Northfield 26, Southwood 7
Northwestern 55, Benton Central 0
NorthWood 50, Concord 32
Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 7
Paoli 35, Springs Valley 16
Penn 14, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 7
Perry Central 49, Crawford Co. 8
Peru 43, Rochester 0
Pioneer 50, Triton 7
Plainfield 38, Mooresville 14
Plymouth 17, Warsaw 10
Portage 36, Lake Central 33
Princeton 56, Washington 15
Rensselaer 59, N. Judson 6
Richmond 13, Indpls Tech 7
S. Adams 56, Bluffton 0
S. Bend Adams 37, S. Bend Riley 21
S. Bend Washington 21, S. Bend Clay 12
S. Spencer 43, Tell City 0
S. Vermillion 48, Riverton Parke 20
Shelbyville 28, Delta 21
Shenandoah 49, Centerville 6
Silver Creek 44, Corydon 16
Southmont 41, N. Montgomery 31
Southport 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 14
Southridge 48, Forest Park 14
Sullivan 35, Northview 12
Terre Haute North 21, Terre Haute South 0
Tri 19, Cambridge City 14
Tri-County 32, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Tri-West 28, Frankfort 0
Triton Central 33, Indpls Lutheran 7
Twin Lakes 57, Delphi 7
Union Co. 50, Union City 12
W. Lafayette 62, Western 7
W. Washington 20, Mitchell 14
Wabash 28, Manchester 14
Warren Central 45, Indpls N. Central 3
Wawasee 21, Northridge 20, 2OT
Wes-Del 18, New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio 3
Westfield 48, Zionsville 8
Wheeler 54, Hammond Noll 16
Whitko 36, Maconaquah 7
Woodlan 45, Heritage 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Haven vs. DeKalb, ppd.