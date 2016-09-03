 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGHigh Schools

September 03, 2016 6:40 AM

Friday's Indiana high-school football scores

Associated Press

Adams Central 17, Lapel 6

 

Angola 49, Fremont 7

 

Attica 62, Seeger 28

 

Avon 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28

 

Batesville 34, S. Dearborn 7

 

Beech Grove 68, Speedway 42

 

Bellmont 28, Columbia City 12

 

Bloomington South 31, Franklin Central 7

 

Bremen 35, Glenn 7

 

Brownsburg 46, Franklin 30

 

Brownstown 54, Eastern (Pekin) 8

 

Calumet 22, S. Central (Union Mills) 21

 

Carroll (Flora) 35, Tri-Central 6

 

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 49, Ft. Wayne North 0

 

Carroll Co., Ky. 29, Switzerland Co. 12

 

Cascade 21, Brown Co. 6

 

Castle 25, Ev. Reitz 22

 

Caston 20, W. Central 0

 

Center Grove 19, Carmel 6

 

Charlestown 92, Clarksville 6

 

Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 56, Gary West 6

 

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 31, E. Central 0

 

Clinton Central 49, Clinton Prairie 34

 

Cloverdale 28, Edgewood 18

 

Columbus East 56, Seymour 30

 

Columbus North 51, Bloomington North 11

 

Covenant Christian 69, Union (Dugger) 6

 

Covington 20, N. Vermillion 12

 

Crawfordsville 28, Western Boone 27

 

Culver 15, Winamac 14

 

Culver Academy 10, Berrien Springs, Mich. 7

 

Decatur Central 49, Whiteland 34

 

E. Noble 42, Huntington North 0

 

Eastbrook 42, Elwood 0

 

Eastern (Greene) 46, N. Daviess 21

 

Eastern Hancock 38, Northeastern 28

 

Eastside 49, W. Noble 14

 

Edinburgh 28, Oldenburg 22

 

Ev. Central 57, Ev. Bosse 13

 

Ev. Harrison 35, Ev. Mater Dei 28

 

Ev. Memorial 28, Ev. North 14

 

Fairfield 28, Central Noble 10

 

Floyd Central 51, Madison 14

 

Fountain Central 76, Turkey Run 7

 

Franklin Co. 42, Rushville 19

 

Frankton 34, Madison-Grant 18

 

Frontier 14, Taylor 12

 

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38, Ft. Wayne South 20

 

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 21

 

Ft. Wayne Wayne 29, Ft. Wayne Northrop 28

 

Garrett 7, Churubusco 6

 

Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 30, S. Newton 28, OT

 

Gibson Southern 42, N. Posey 7

 

Goshen 35, Elkhart Memorial 14

 

Greencastle 30, W. Vigo 27

 

Greensburg 49, Connersville 19

 

Greenwood 41, Martinsville 10

 

Guerin Catholic 49, Heritage Christian 0

 

Hagerstown 47, Winchester 21

 

Hamilton Hts. 35, Cass 12

 

Hammond Morton 34, Hammond Clark 0

 

Hanover Central 41, Lake Station 6

 

Heritage Hills 56, Pike Central 15

 

Hobart 22, Griffith 7

 

Homestead 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 27

 

Homewood-Flossmoor, Ill. 54, Hammond 6

 

Indian Creek 13, Owen Valley 7

 

Indpls Arlington 62, Indpls Marshall 0

 

Indpls Ben Davis 48, Indpls Pike 14

 

Indpls Brebeuf 33, Indpls Ritter 7

 

Indpls Broad Ripple 12, Anderson Prep Academy 9

 

Indpls Cathedral 41, Mishawaka 20

 

Indpls Howe 38, Bowman Academy 0

 

Indpls Manual 26, Indpls Washington 16

 

Indpls Northwest 46, Tindley 6

 

Indpls Roncalli 21, Indpls Chatard 14

 

Indpls Scecina 30, Indpls Park Tudor 3

 

Indpls Shortridge 29, Traders Point Christian 20

 

Jasper 42, Boonville 14

 

Jay Co. 40, Southern Wells 12

 

Jeffersonville 21, Bedford N. Lawrence 20

 

Jimtown 42, Elkhart Central 20

 

Knightstown 34, S. Decatur 20

 

Kokomo 21, Marion 12

 

Lafayette Catholic 51, Tipton 23

 

Lafayette Harrison 39, Logansport 0

 

Lakeland 55, Prairie Hts. 0

 

LaPorte 39, Valparaiso 38

 

LaVille 28, Knox 0

 

Lawrence Central 27, Lawrence North 25

 

Lawrenceburg 68, Milan 34

 

Lebanon 28, Danville 21

 

Leo 38, Norwell 14

 

Linton 24, Monrovia 21

 

Lou. Holy Cross, Ky. 14, Providence 7

 

Lowell 35, Kankakee Valley 0

 

McCutcheon 45, Lafayette Jeff 3

 

Merrillville 41, Crown Point 28

 

Michigan City 20, Chesterton 0

 

Mishawaka Marian 42, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

 

Mississinewa 69, Blackford 14

 

Monroe Central 28, N. Decatur 6

 

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 42, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 12

 

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 27, Greenfield 10

 

Muncie Central 56, Anderson 12

 

Munster 47, Highland 6

 

N. Central (Farmersburg) 34, Rockville 20

 

N. Harrison 39, Salem 21

 

N. Knox 48, Tecumseh 13

 

N. Miami 55, Tippecanoe Valley 13

 

N. Newton 21, River Forest 0

 

N. Putnam 40, S. Putnam 19

 

N. White 28, Sheridan 27

 

New Albany 42, Jennings Co. 7

 

New Castle 15, Pendleton Hts. 14

 

New Palestine 55, Yorktown 7

 

New Prairie 38, Andrean 28

 

Noblesville 28, Fishers 21

 

Northfield 26, Southwood 7

 

Northwestern 55, Benton Central 0

 

NorthWood 50, Concord 32

 

Oak Hill 47, Alexandria 7

 

Paoli 35, Springs Valley 16

 

Penn 14, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 7

 

Perry Central 49, Crawford Co. 8

 

Peru 43, Rochester 0

 

Pioneer 50, Triton 7

 

Plainfield 38, Mooresville 14

 

Plymouth 17, Warsaw 10

 

Portage 36, Lake Central 33

 

Princeton 56, Washington 15

 

Rensselaer 59, N. Judson 6

 

Richmond 13, Indpls Tech 7

 

S. Adams 56, Bluffton 0

 

S. Bend Adams 37, S. Bend Riley 21

 

S. Bend Washington 21, S. Bend Clay 12

 

S. Spencer 43, Tell City 0

 

S. Vermillion 48, Riverton Parke 20

 

Shelbyville 28, Delta 21

 

Shenandoah 49, Centerville 6

 

Silver Creek 44, Corydon 16

 

Southmont 41, N. Montgomery 31

 

Southport 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

 

Southridge 48, Forest Park 14

 

Sullivan 35, Northview 12

 

Terre Haute North 21, Terre Haute South 0

 

Tri 19, Cambridge City 14

 

Tri-County 32, Eastern (Greentown) 14

 

Tri-West 28, Frankfort 0

 

Triton Central 33, Indpls Lutheran 7

 

Twin Lakes 57, Delphi 7

 

Union Co. 50, Union City 12

 

W. Lafayette 62, Western 7

 

W. Washington 20, Mitchell 14

 

Wabash 28, Manchester 14

 

Warren Central 45, Indpls N. Central 3

 

Wawasee 21, Northridge 20, 2OT

 

Wes-Del 18, New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio 3

 

Westfield 48, Zionsville 8

 

Wheeler 54, Hammond Noll 16

 

Whitko 36, Maconaquah 7

 

Woodlan 45, Heritage 10

 

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

 

New Haven vs. DeKalb, ppd.

 

 

