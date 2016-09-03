Garrett outlasts Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO – Armed with possession midway through the fourth quarter, a one-point lead and several experienced upperclassmen on offense, Garrett coach Chris DePew tasked his team with churning out a time-eating drive. Points would be great, but giving host Churubusco little to no time on a potential possession would work just as well.

Message received for senior quarterback Tanner Burns, a four-year starter, and junior running back Cam Smith. The Railroaders took nearly 51/2 minutes off the clock, leaving the Eagles – and sophomore signal caller Tom Richards – just 78 seconds to traverse 94 yards.

And it was another senior – Garrett cornerback Spencer Reneau – holding Richards to a 6-yard gain on fourth-and-10 to secure a 7-6 victory.

“I was thinking, don’t get juked out, break down, follow my keys just like the coaches taught me,” Reneau said.

Smith’s 5-yard run just before the first-quarter clock expired put Garrett (3-0) up 7-0, on a drive keyed by some heads-up play by Burns. Facing third-and-5 from the Eagles 40, and with the pocket collapsing, Burns appeared to be wrapped up for a sack.

But the senior was able to elude multiple defenders, then scrambled into open space, finding classmate Kam Yarian for a 35-yard catch and run.

“We played well when we needed to,” DePew said.

Churubusco (2-1) responded. Capitalizing on its best field position of the night, the ensuing possession traversed 62 yards in six plays. Sam Richards appeared to score on a 43-yard run, but he was ruled out at the 1. His number was called again the next play, and the short touchdown rumble brought the Eagles within 7-6.

But the extra point was blocked thanks to a surge by the Garrett defense, ultimately providing the play that proved the difference in the final score.

“We had some mistakes on our end, and they took advantage,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said.

Garrett appeared on the precipice of seizing control multiple times throughout. But a 14-play second-quarter drive yielded no points, a 30-yard field goal attempt at the halftime buzzer fell short and frustration could have crept in.

Then again, with players in key positions knowing it’s not always going to be easy – “it’s part of the game, but you bounce back and you play football,” Burns said – the decision to get the ball in the hands of those experienced players was.

“At the end there, it was the offensive line and Cam,” DePew said. “When we want to be in those four-minute situations and grind out a few first downs, it’s important to be able to do that.”