Garrett rallies past Angola

Garrett rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit and survived one final Angola attempt at a win as the Railroaders took their second straight NECC big school championship with a 28-27 home win Friday.

The Railroaders (7-1, 4-0) led 28-21 when Angola (6-2, 3-1) got a 17-yard touchdown reception from Jarrett Gibson to Jarret Schultz with 58 seconds left to bring the Hornets within a point. Angola’s pass attempt on a possible two-point conversion failed.

Tanner Burns ran for two touchdowns and passed for 239 yards, and Cam Smith rushed for 106 yards and two scores. Ben Purdy caught six passes for 109 yards.

Angola’s Chance Roddy threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Gibson also caught a scoring pass.

BISHOP LUERS 37, SOUTH SIDE 0: Arion Nieves threw for two touchdowns, and the Knights’ defense stymied the Archers in the road win.

Bishop Luers (4-4) has three wins in its last four games, while South Side fell to 1-7.

HOMESTEAD 48, WAYNE 7: The visiting Spartans outscored the Generals 41-0 over the final three quarters.

Homestead (6-2) got 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Jordan Presley. Matt Anderson added a touchdown catch and an interception.

NORTHROP 28, NORTH SIDE 21: Antwone Washington ran for two touchdowns for the host Bruins.

Northrop (2-6) also got 198 passing yards from Garrett Schoenle against North Side (1-7).

LEO 33, COLUMBIA CITY 7: Trenton Bonner ran for 112 yards and a touchdown on only three carries as the visiting Lions rolled past the Eagles.

Leo (6-2, 4-2 NE8) also got 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Ja’Shawn Turner-Parks against Columbia City (2-6, 2-4).

HUNTINGTON NORTH 27, NORWELL 0: Patrick Miller returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and a punt 85 yards for a score for the host Vikings.

Huntington North (2-6, 2-4 NE8) broke a two-game losing streak. Norwell is 0-8 and 0-6.

DEKALB 20, BELLMONT 6: The Barons (3-3, 3-1 NE8) earned their consecutive victory, winning against the visiting Braves (2-6, 2-4).

WOODLAN 36, SOUTH ADAMS 3: The Class 2A top-ranked Warriors got 133 receiving yards and three touchdowns from Trevon McCarter in the road win. Justin Durkes threw all three scores to McCarter and ran for another score for Woodlan (8-0, 5-0 ACAC).

South Adams (4-4, 2-2) was outgained 441-234 despite running almost as many plays, 53-50.

ADAMS CENTRAL 55, BLUFFTON 6: Andrew Hammond ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores for the host Jets.

Adams Central (8-0, 5-0 ACAC) led 42-0 at halftime. Bluffton fell to 2-6 and 1-5.

HERITAGE 21, SOUTHERN WELLS 0: The visiting Patriots got the shutout for their second straight win.

Jonathan McNeal threw for a touchdown and ran for a score for Heritage (3-5, 2-3 ACAC). Southern Wells dropped to 1-7 and 0-5.

CHURUBUSCO 40, WEST NOBLE 6: Sam Richards and Garrett Horn each went over 100 yards for the visiting Eagles.

Richards had 124 rushing yards and Horn 104, with each scoring two touchdowns, for Churubusco (6-2, 4-1 NECC). West Noble fell to 2-6 and 1-4.

EASTSIDE 35, CENTRAL NOBLE 6: Conner Dove ran for two touchdowns and passed for three scores for the visiting Blazers, who wrapped up the NECC small-school title and improved to 6-2 and 4-0.

Central Noble fell to 2-6 and 2-2.

NORTHFIELD 34, WHITKO 12: The visiting Norse wrapped up the Three Rivers Conference North Division title with the win over the Wildcats.

Northfield will play North Miami next week for the overall TRC title. Whitko (6-2, 4-2) got 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Garrett Elder.

NORTHWOOD 61, WARSAW 24: The host Panthers won the Northern Lakes Conference championship by dominating the Tigers.

NorthWood improved to 8-0 and 6-0, and Warsaw fell to 5-3 and 4-2.