Gealy accepts defensive role

CROWN POINT – Homestead sophomore Kara Gealy hasn’t been putting up big numbers this year. But as the season has progressed, her role has grown, which she demonstrated in the Spartans’ 63-40 win over Northridge in the Class 4A girls basketball semistate on Saturday.

“She just stepped up and is showing a lot of confidence and maturity this late in the year of her sophomore year,” coach Rod Parker said of the 5-foot-5 guard. “I talked to her this week in practice like I did last week, ‘Your job is … ,’ and we’ve really ingrained in her the importance of the defensive effort.

“She really embraced it both last week and this week. She gave us great minutes. I thought she had a tremendously good defensive second quarter and start of the third, and that was very important for us as we started to stretch out of the week.”

In the regional championship game, Gealy’s job was guarding Carmel standout Amy Dilk. This week, it was Northridge’s Brooke McKinley. Even though Dilk led Carmel with 21 points in the Feb. 11 regional and McKinley led the Raiders with 19, Gealy was damage control and she did it well.

“All week, coach Parker told her, ‘Kara, your job for the game is to stop (Northridge’s Brooke) McKinley,’” senior Karissa McLaughlin said. “She’s their best player, and I think Kara played phenomenal defense. She held her in double-digits but Kara locked up and did exactly what her job was, and I’m so proud of her for it. She’s an up-and-coming player and she does what her job is. She’s an incredible player for us and I’m thankful she’s on the team, and I know she’s going to do her job again next week.”

Gealy’s two points in Saturday’s semistate game came in the final minute of the first quarter where she got a steal and made the fast-break lay-up.

“(The steal) boosted my confidence a lot and my teammates were all boosting each other. It was great,” she said. “Our attitude was very positive. We knew last year, it was a really tough loss (at semistate) and we didn’t want to go through that again so this year, we just left it all out on the floor.”

Everything Gealy does just adds to the success of the team.

“She definitely knows all the little things that doesn’t end up on the stat sheet,” McLaughlin said, “but helps us get the win, as well as Haley Swing and our other younger players. They know what their role is and I’m very thankful for that because everyone’s so accepting of what their roles are and that’s what makes Homestead good.”

