Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Kaylee Roller, of Norwell, brings the basketball down the court in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals against Heritage Christian at Columbia City.
Norwell's Breann Barger drives the ball around the defense of Heritage Christian's Sydney Watkins in the fourth quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals at Columbia City.
Heritage Christian's Hannah Williams looks to block the shot of Norwell's Logan Rowles as she goes up to the basket in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals at Columbia City.
Norwell's Aubrey Dunnuck goes up for two with Heritage Christians' Hannah Williams looking to block the shot in the third quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals at Columbia City.
Norwell's bench reacts as they realize that Heritage Christian won Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Regionals at Columbia City.
February 13, 2017 5:41 PM
Girls Basketball Regionals
Norwell vs Heritage Christian