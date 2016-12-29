Girls SAC Holiday tournament championship, Thursday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Madisen Parker drives through Carroll defenders Laney Steckler, left, Cali Geiger and Isabelle Dollens in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Jazmyne Geist drives between Carroll's Macy Miller, left, and Kelli Damman in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin is fouled by Carroll's Julia Miller in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Carroll's Julia Miller scores in front of Homestead's Jazmyne Geist in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Jazmyne Geist gets by Carroll's Julia Miller for shot in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Jazmyne Geist fouls Carroll's Cali Geiger on her shot in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin fouls Carroll's Becca Villanueva in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Teryn Kline is fouled on her shot by Carroll's Macy Miller, 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Carroll's Laney Steckler tries to slow down Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.



Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin, left, and Jazmyne Geist outjump Carroll's Emma Lubbehusen for a rebound in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.