Girls SAC Holiday tournament championship, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Madisen Parker drives through Carroll defenders Laney Steckler, left, Cali Geiger and Isabelle Dollens in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Jazmyne Geist drives between Carroll's Macy Miller, left, and Kelli Damman in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin is fouled by Carroll's Julia Miller in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Julia Miller scores in front of Homestead's Jazmyne Geist in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Jazmyne Geist gets by Carroll's Julia Miller for shot in the 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Jazmyne Geist fouls Carroll's Cali Geiger on her shot in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin fouls Carroll's Becca Villanueva in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Teryn Kline is fouled on her shot by Carroll's Macy Miller, 1st quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Carroll's Laney Steckler tries to slow down Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin, left, and Jazmyne Geist outjump Carroll's Emma Lubbehusen for a rebound in the 3rd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Karissa McLaughlin looks for an opening in Carroll's defense in the 2nd quarter of the SAC Holiday tournament championship game, Thursday.
December 29, 2016 6:35 PM

Girls SAC Holiday tournament championship, Thursday.

