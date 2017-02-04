Girls Sectional Swim & Dive Meet



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Megan Johnson swims during the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Abigail Johnston swims during the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Jackie Brenn keeps her arms straight to her side as she dives into the water during the girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Kayla Luarde dives during the girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Homestead's Kayla Luarde steps up to the deck during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Kaylie Cripe dives during the Girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Mya Vanderhagen crushes the water during the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY