Girls Sectional Swim & Dive Meet

-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Megan Johnson swims during the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Abigail Johnston swims during the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Jackie Brenn keeps her arms straight to her side as she dives into the water during the girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Kayla Luarde dives during the girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Homestead's Kayla Luarde steps up to the deck during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Kaylie Cripe dives during the Girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Carroll's Mya Vanderhagen crushes the water during the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY
-
Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
Snider's Payton Yoquelet dives during the Girls 1 meter diving event during the Girl's Sectional Swim & Dive Meet at Helen P. Brown Natatorium on Saturday. GALLERY