The Journal Gazette

JGHigh Schools

September 09, 2016 6:02 PM

HS football schedule/scoreboard

Tonight

Bishop Dwenger at Homestead

Bishop Luers at Concordia

Carroll at Northrop

Snider at South Side

Wayne at North Side

Huntington North at Columbia City

Leo at New Haven

Norwell at Bellmont

Jay County at Adams Central

Park Tudor at Southern Wells

South Adams at Heritage

Woodlan at Bluffton

Central Noble at Prairie Heights

Churubusco at Eastside

Lakeland at Garrett

West Noble at Angola

Elkhart Memorial at Warsaw

Rochester at Whitko

Wawasee at Concord

