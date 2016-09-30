He's a twin kick in grass

LIGONIER – Taking a quick glance at the West Noble boys record book, you’d be certain there’s a misprint. The school’s all-time leading scorer? Uriel Macias.

The school’s second-leading scorer? Uriel Macias.

The book’s correct. The second cousins share several things – the same name, a gift for scoring goals on the soccer pitch, and a senior season on the gridiron for the West Noble football team. The elder Uriel, now a junior on the IUPUI soccer team, graduated in 2014 with 112 career goals. The younger Uriel sits on 103 goals headed into Thursday’s match against Hamilton.

“I feel a little bit of pressure,” the younger Macias said of approaching the record. “I’ve already made it this far, why not go for it since I’m so close? The thing that’s helping me right now is my teammates are supporting me a lot.”

He also holds the top two places for longest field goal for the football team, kicking a 38-yarder against Angola to set the record, then breaking it the next week with a 42-yard effort against rival Fairfield. Not bad for a kid that first kicked a football in August.

With Macias having an extensive soccer background, including years playing on travel teams, his kicking style on the football field stands out – in a good way. On kickoffs, many kickers will take a 10-15 yard run-up to build momentum. Macias stands just five yards away from the ball, using a three-step approach.

“When he kicks the ball, you can hear the difference,” West Noble football coach Monte Mawhorter said. “It sounds like someone’s chopping wood when he kicks it.”

And despite the short approach, Macias gets great distance on his kicks. Through six football games, 17 of his 24 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks. That includes an effort against Garrett last Friday that went through the uprights – a whopping 70 yards in the air, clearing the crossbar 10 feet high.

“The kickoffs are amazing,” Mawhorter said. “When the other teams start on the 20 (yard line) every time, it’s difficult for high school teams to go that far without making a mistake. He just gives you a boost.”

That’s to say nothing of Macias’ exploits on the pitch. Ampelio Pizana, coach of the Class 2A No. 15 Chargers, has always seen Macias’ ability to score. This season, he’s seen different facets of his game come to the forefront.

“This year, he’s more focused,” Pizana said. “He really acts like captain of the team. He pushes all his team members. I know the rest of the team is looking to him and understanding that he’s one of the leaders.”

And now that Macias stars for both the soccer and football teams, he’s played an integral role in bringing the two sports together. The entire football team attended Tuesday’s soccer match against Westview, while many of Macias’ soccer teammates turn out to watch him on Friday nights.

Not that Macias would take credit. A “humble kid,” according to West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn, Macias declined to accept praise for bringing the two teams together, but his magnetic personality – “he’s one of a few kids that can draw kids from anywhere,” Mawhorter said – couldn’t help but make it happen.

“The football team has a better relationship with the soccer team,” Macias said. “We’re always trying to be supportive, and I think this year we’re doing better. The students know each other better, and they’re better friends. We’re always supporting each other and bringing a positive attitude.”

The soccer sectionals get underway next week, while the postseason football begins Oct. 21.