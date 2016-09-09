Her time has come

Carroll senior Rachel Klitzing has been waiting three years to be the leader of the Chargers volleyball team, and as one of five returnees from last year’s Class 4A state runner-up team, her leadership and experience are needed.

“Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been one of the youngest on the team, so I tried to have a leadership role,” she said, “but I couldn’t last year with eight seniors.

“This year, I’ve really had to step up and be the true leader on the team and having so many young players on the team.”

As a middle hitter, it’s not always easy to be a leader since she’s in for only three rotations at a time.

“I think it’s sometimes frustrating,” she said, “trying to be a leader on the team and having to be out and seeing what’s on the court and seeing things going wrong and trying to help them and being loud enough for them to hear.”

Klitzing, a Butler recruit, leads the Chargers with 94 kills, 7 solo blocks and 25 block assists after Wednesday’s match against Bellmont.

“It’s hard to keep your voice going, but she’s a strong individual where we’re working on building that and bringing this young group together,” Carroll coach Matt McCarter said.

As much as her leadership on the court would be helpful for the remaining rotations, McCarter knows that to help the team, the matchups aren’t quite right when she is in the back.

“I wish I could (leave her in),” he said, “but as a team, and working together, it wouldn’t be the best for us. I do like her serve, but definitely the way it matches up, it doesn’t work well. We definitely need to get her the ball more. We need to keep her incorporated a little bit more.”

Klitzing said she came in as a freshman as a tall, skinny girl who didn’t really know what she was doing.

“I knew how to play volleyball, obviously, but I was this tall lanky girl,” she said. “Throughout the years, I’ve learned the game more and learned how to be an aggressive player. My game knowledge has increased. I am able to use my athleticism more in my game than I was my freshman year.”

A lot of the improvement has come through the players she’s played alongside.

From last year’s group, Jackie Quade is playing at No. 21 Illinois, Emma Ruskaup is at IUPUI and Kate Novak is at Georgia State for beach volleyball.

“Getting to play with other Division I players just helped me realize how fast the game is,” Klitzing said, “and how much I needed to improve in order to be a leader my senior year.

“Now that I am a Division I player, I realize how much harder I need to work to show the younger girls how hard it is to get to the Division I sports in your future and how much fun it is knowing it’s not your last year to play.”

