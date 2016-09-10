 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGHigh Schools


  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Bellmont's Morgan Ellsworth hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Norwell's Amber Nelson hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Anna Munsen practices swinging before her turn during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Brooke Moser waits with her ball on the green during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    DeKalb's Lexy Stuckey hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball over the hill during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

  • Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette
    Leo's Anna Munsen hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY
September 10, 2016 4:32 PM

High School Girl's Golf

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition