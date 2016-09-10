

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Bellmont's Morgan Ellsworth hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Norwell's Amber Nelson hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Anna Munsen practices swinging before her turn during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Brooke Moser waits with her ball on the green during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY





Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

DeKalb's Lexy Stuckey hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball over the hill during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY



Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Leo's Brooke Moser hits the ball during high school girl's golf at Noble Hawk Golf Course, 3005 Noble Hawk Dr, Kendallville, IN 46755 on Saturday. GALLERY

