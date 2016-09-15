High school runner shows he's a sport

BREMEN – Alex Rostron, a senior at Plymouth High School, is a distance runner who loves the sport and is fighting his way back after a serious car accident last spring. Then there’s Bremen senior Hudson Thornton, whose long-term plan is to be in the Navy this time next year.

On Aug. 23, Bremen had an early season meet with rival Plymouth.

Thornton is running cross country for the first time in his life. He said he’d never run more than two miles without stopping before joining the team late this summer.

Through two miles of the 3.1-mile race a twisted ankle stopped Rostron in his tracks.

“I said, ‘Are you OK?’” Thornton asked Rostron. “He said, ‘I’m hurting.’ I said, ‘Yeah, me, too. Let’s get you back to the finish.’”

Thornton said he got Rostron up, put his arm around him, and helped him the three-quarters of a mile to the finish area.