September 10, 2016 1:02 AM
Highlights
Scoreboard
B. Dwenger 34, Homestead 13
Concordia 34, Bishop Luers 16
Carroll 62, Northrop 36
Snider 33, South Side 12
North Side 13, Wayne 9
Columbia City 42,
Huntington North 12
New Haven 48, Leo 9
Bellmont 56, Norwell 14
Adams Central 33, Jay County 7
Park Tudor 35, Southern Wells 14
South Adams 34, Heritage 13
Woodlan 55, Bluffton 6
Central Noble 24, Prairie Heights 0
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
Garrett 50, Lakeland 21
Angola 37, West Noble 17
Warsaw 49, Elkhart Memorial 6
Whitko 57, Rochester 14
Concord 49, Wawasee 40
Today
Fremont at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.
Peak performers
GRANT GUTIERREZ, BELLMONT
145 rushing yards, 6 TDs
TYLER SMITH, WAWASEE
300 rushing yards
JUSTIN DURKES, WOODLAN
305 passing yards, 4 TDs; TD rushing
MICHAEL JENSEN, WARSAW
3 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs
JACK MIGUEL, CARROLL
277 passing yards; 4 TDs
JUSTIN AND JONATHAN BECKER, CARROLL
383 receiving yards, 4 TDs
GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO
198 rushing yards, 4 TDs
PETER MORRISON, CONCORDIA
2 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs
NISHAWN JONES, NEW HAVEN
213 rushing yards, 2 TDs
WILL MCGARVEY, WARSAW
193 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Player of the week
To vote for The Journal Gazette Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek. Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.