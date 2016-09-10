Highlights

Scoreboard

B. Dwenger 34, Homestead 13

Concordia 34, Bishop Luers 16

Carroll 62, Northrop 36

Snider 33, South Side 12

North Side 13, Wayne 9

Columbia City 42,

Huntington North 12

New Haven 48, Leo 9

Bellmont 56, Norwell 14

Adams Central 33, Jay County 7

Park Tudor 35, Southern Wells 14

South Adams 34, Heritage 13

Woodlan 55, Bluffton 6

Central Noble 24, Prairie Heights 0

Eastside 28, Churubusco 6

Garrett 50, Lakeland 21

Angola 37, West Noble 17

Warsaw 49, Elkhart Memorial 6

Whitko 57, Rochester 14

Concord 49, Wawasee 40

Today

Fremont at Covenant Christian, 1 p.m.

Peak performers

GRANT GUTIERREZ, BELLMONT

145 rushing yards, 6 TDs

TYLER SMITH, WAWASEE

300 rushing yards

JUSTIN DURKES, WOODLAN

305 passing yards, 4 TDs; TD rushing

MICHAEL JENSEN, WARSAW

3 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs

JACK MIGUEL, CARROLL

277 passing yards; 4 TDs

JUSTIN AND JONATHAN BECKER, CARROLL

383 receiving yards, 4 TDs

GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO

198 rushing yards, 4 TDs

PETER MORRISON, CONCORDIA

2 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs

NISHAWN JONES, NEW HAVEN

213 rushing yards, 2 TDs

WILL MCGARVEY, WARSAW

193 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Player of the week

