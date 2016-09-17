September 17, 2016 1:02 AM
High school football highlights
Scoreboard
Carroll 36, Bishop Dwenger 21
Snider 23, Homestead 17
Concordia 56, Northrop 22
Bishop Luers 49, North Side 28
Wayne 40, South Side 18
Huntington North 26, Bellmont 7
Columbia City 40, DeKalb 14
East Noble 41, Leo 21
New Haven 60, Norwell 6
Adams Central 35, Heritage 6
Jay County 37, Bluffton 18
Woodlan 57, Southern Wells 7
South Adams 35, Wes-Del 0
Angola 56, Lakeland 14
Eastside 38, Garrett 16
West Noble 38, Fairfield 14
Central Noble 34, Fremont 20
Churubusco 73, Prairie Heights 0
NorthWood 53, Wawasee 30
Warsaw 34, Northridge 2
Whitko 44, Tippecanoe Valley 20
Peak performers
KEYSHAWN MOORE, NEW HAVEN
312 passing yards, 5 TDs
GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO
350 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 4 PAT kicks
TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN
4 rushing TDs, TD receiving
MARK MALLERS, CONCORDIA
4 receiving TDs
J’LYN CHARLTON, BISHOP LUERS
4 rushing TDs
JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN
120 rushing yards, TD; TD receiving
JIYA WRIGHT, HOMESTEAD
TD passing, TD rushing
MICHAEL JENSEN, WARSAW
252 passing yards, 3 TDs
CHANCE RODDY, ANGOLA
176 passing yards, 3 TDs; TD rushing
ANDREW MCCORMICK, EAST NOBLE
249 passing yards, 3 TDs
Player of the week
To vote for The Journal Gazette Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek. Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.