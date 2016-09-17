High school football highlights

Scoreboard

Carroll 36, Bishop Dwenger 21

Snider 23, Homestead 17

Concordia 56, Northrop 22

Bishop Luers 49, North Side 28

Wayne 40, South Side 18

Huntington North 26, Bellmont 7

Columbia City 40, DeKalb 14

East Noble 41, Leo 21

New Haven 60, Norwell 6

Adams Central 35, Heritage 6

Jay County 37, Bluffton 18

Woodlan 57, Southern Wells 7

South Adams 35, Wes-Del 0

Angola 56, Lakeland 14

Eastside 38, Garrett 16

West Noble 38, Fairfield 14

Central Noble 34, Fremont 20

Churubusco 73, Prairie Heights 0

NorthWood 53, Wawasee 30

Warsaw 34, Northridge 2

Whitko 44, Tippecanoe Valley 20

Peak performers

KEYSHAWN MOORE, NEW HAVEN

312 passing yards, 5 TDs

GARRETT ELDER, WHITKO

350 rushing yards, 4 TDs; 4 PAT kicks

TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN

4 rushing TDs, TD receiving

MARK MALLERS, CONCORDIA

4 receiving TDs

J’LYN CHARLTON, BISHOP LUERS

4 rushing TDs

JACK RHOADES, WOODLAN

120 rushing yards, TD; TD receiving

JIYA WRIGHT, HOMESTEAD

TD passing, TD rushing

MICHAEL JENSEN, WARSAW

252 passing yards, 3 TDs

CHANCE RODDY, ANGOLA

176 passing yards, 3 TDs; TD rushing

ANDREW MCCORMICK, EAST NOBLE

249 passing yards, 3 TDs

Player of the week

To vote for The Journal Gazette Player of the Week, go to www.journalgazette.net/playeroftheweek. Voting is open today through noon Monday. Results will be revealed Tuesday.