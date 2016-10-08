October 08, 2016 1:01 AM
High school football highlights
Scoreboard
Bishop Luers 37, South Side 0
Concordia 33, Carroll 3
Homestead 48, Wayne 7
Northrop 28, North Side 21
Snider 32, Bishop Dwenger 25
DeKalb 20, Bellmont 6
New Haven 55, East Noble 21
Leo 33, Columbia City 7
Huntington North 27, Norwell 0
Adams Central 55, Bluffton 6
Heritage 21, Southern Wells 0
Woodlan 36, South Adams 3
Garrett 28, Angola 27
Churubusco 40, West Noble 6
Eastside 35, Central Noble 6
Fremont 45, Prairie Heights 31
Northfield 34, Whitko 12
NorthWood 61, Warsaw 24
Wawasee 38, Elkhart Memorial 14
Peak performers
PETER MORRISON, CONCORDIA
300 passing yards, 5 TDs
NISHAWN JONES, NEW HAVEN
215 rushing yards, 5 TDs
CONNER DOVE, EASTSIDE
3 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs
ANDREW HAMMOND, ADAMS CENTRAL
2 TDs passing; 2 TDs rushing
TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN
133 receiving yards, 3 TDs
MONEY WOODS, SNIDER
148 rushing yards, 2 TDs
PATRICK MILLER, HUNTINGTON N.
TD interception return; TD punt return
MATT ANDERSON, HOMESTEAD
Interception, TD reception
TRENTON BONNER, LEO
3 carries, 112 rushing yards, TD
DIAMOND TOWNS, NEW HAVEN
2 interceptions, 1 returned for TD
Players of the Week
