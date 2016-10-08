High school football highlights

Scoreboard

Bishop Luers 37, South Side 0

Concordia 33, Carroll 3

Homestead 48, Wayne 7

Northrop 28, North Side 21

Snider 32, Bishop Dwenger 25

DeKalb 20, Bellmont 6

New Haven 55, East Noble 21

Leo 33, Columbia City 7

Huntington North 27, Norwell 0

Adams Central 55, Bluffton 6

Heritage 21, Southern Wells 0

Woodlan 36, South Adams 3

Garrett 28, Angola 27

Churubusco 40, West Noble 6

Eastside 35, Central Noble 6

Fremont 45, Prairie Heights 31

Northfield 34, Whitko 12

NorthWood 61, Warsaw 24

Wawasee 38, Elkhart Memorial 14

Peak performers

PETER MORRISON, CONCORDIA

300 passing yards, 5 TDs

NISHAWN JONES, NEW HAVEN

215 rushing yards, 5 TDs

CONNER DOVE, EASTSIDE

3 passing TDs; 2 rushing TDs

ANDREW HAMMOND, ADAMS CENTRAL

2 TDs passing; 2 TDs rushing

TREVON MCCARTER, WOODLAN

133 receiving yards, 3 TDs

MONEY WOODS, SNIDER

148 rushing yards, 2 TDs

PATRICK MILLER, HUNTINGTON N.

TD interception return; TD punt return

MATT ANDERSON, HOMESTEAD

Interception, TD reception

TRENTON BONNER, LEO

3 carries, 112 rushing yards, TD

DIAMOND TOWNS, NEW HAVEN

2 interceptions, 1 returned for TD

Players of the Week

