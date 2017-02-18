Homestead 63, Northridge 40, 4A semistate championship game.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Sydney Graber of Homestead takes a rebound away from Melinda Bontrager of Northridge, 1st quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Homestead head coach Rod Parker congratulates his starters, resting on the bench in the closing seconds of their 63-40 win over Northridge Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead shoots a wide-open three over Kelsey Brickner of Northridge, 3rd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Kelsey Brickner of Northridge is stopped on her drive by Teryn Kline of Homestead 2nd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead drives into Melinda Bontrager of Northridge for a basket, 4th quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Jazmyne Geist of Homestead scores over Morgan Litwiller of Northridge, 4th quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Jazmyne Geist of Homestead saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Melinda Bontrager of Northridge, 1st quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead shoots a short jumper over Northridge, 2nd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.



The Homestead Spartans pose for a team photo after their 63-40 win over Northridge, Saturday.



Homestead's Kara Gealy, left, hugs teammate Sydney Graber after their 63-40 win over Northridge, Saturday.