Homestead 63, Northridge 40, 4A semistate championship game.

 Skip to main content

The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne weather

JGHigh Schools


  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Sydney Graber of Homestead takes a rebound away from Melinda Bontrager of Northridge, 1st quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead head coach Rod Parker congratulates his starters, resting on the bench in the closing seconds of their 63-40 win over Northridge Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead shoots a wide-open three over Kelsey Brickner of Northridge, 3rd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Kelsey Brickner of Northridge is stopped on her drive by Teryn Kline of Homestead 2nd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead drives into Melinda Bontrager of Northridge for a basket, 4th quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Jazmyne Geist of Homestead scores over Morgan Litwiller of Northridge, 4th quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Jazmyne Geist of Homestead saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Melinda Bontrager of Northridge, 1st quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Karissa McLaughlin of Homestead shoots a short jumper over Northridge, 2nd quarter Saturday in the 4A semi-state championship game.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    The Homestead Spartans pose for a team photo after their 63-40 win over Northridge, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead's Kara Gealy, left, hugs teammate Sydney Graber after their 63-40 win over Northridge, Saturday.

  • Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette
    Homestead senior Jazmyne Geist, 34, hoists the game ball for her teammates after their 63-40 win over Northridge, Saturday.
February 18, 2017 8:26 PM

Homestead 63, Northridge 40, 4A semistate championship game.

Email to a Friend

Subscribe to e-edition