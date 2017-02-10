Homestead athletes pursuing more titles, out to break barriers

Preview IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships When: Today – Prelims, 6 p.m.; Saturday – Diving prelims and semis, 9 a.m.; consolation and finals, 1 p.m. Where: Indiana University Natatorium, IUPUI, Indianapolis Admission: $8 per session; $12 both days Webstream: Saturday’s championship and consolation finals will be streamed live at IHSAAtv.org starting at 1 p.m. Area competitors 200-yard medley relay: South Adams, Warsaw, Carroll 200 freestyle: Ashton Klopp, South Adams; Paige Miller, Wawasee; Gretchen Kraus, Carroll; Megan Johnson, Homestead; Mya VanderHagen, Carroll 200 individual medley: Delaney Wihebrink, Warsaw; Alyssa Cyrus, Norwell; Mallory Jackson, Carroll; Jordyn Polderman, Snider 50 freestyle: Avery Brooks, Carroll; Abigail Johnston, Carroll; Brenna Morgan, Warsaw 1-meter diving: Jackie Brenn, Homestead; Mallory Walker, Homestead; Kayla Luarde, Homestead 100 butterly: Emma Helmich, Huntington North; Abigail Young, Carroll; Abigail Johnston, Carroll; Veronica Lantz, Carroll 100 freestyle: Ashley LeFever, South Adams; Megan Johnson, Homestead; Jordyn Polderman, Snider; Brenna Morgan, Warsaw; Avery Brooks, Carroll 500 freestyle: Lauren Kuhl, Warsaw; Paige Miller, Wawasee; Mya VanderHagen, Carroll 200 freestyle relay: Carroll, Homestead 100 backstroke: Alyssa Cyrus, Norwell; Delaney Wihebrink, Warsaw; Grace Hanna, Carroll; Mallory Jackson, Carroll 100 breaststroke: Laura Wright, Bishop Dwenger 400 freestyle relay: South Adams, Carroll, Homestead

Homestead sophomore Jackie Brenn was the first freshman ever to win a state title in diving.

This year, the pressure’s on to repeat the success, but it’s only been talked about a handful of times between Brenn and coach Jill Eakright.

“There’s always pressure and we’ve talked about it,” Eakright said. “I told her at the beginning of the season, we talked about it midway; we try not to bring a ton of attention to it because it just builds more anxiety. You come in and you win as a freshman and there’s high expectations. That would weigh heavy on anybody and the fear of letting everybody down, the fear of disappointment.”

Eakright learned a lesson from a coach a few years ago who had a sophomore win the boys state meet.

“I was like, ‘Oh, it’s so early,’ and she just looked at me and said, ‘Jill, in the sport of diving, you take the win because you never know what’ll happen,’ ” she said. “Celebrate those wins when you get it, come back the next year, train hard. Jackie and I have talked a couple times, ‘We’re going to go into the season, focus on what you’re doing and be proud of where we’re at. Leave nothing back, every dive, every meet, walk away proud.’

“Whatever place she is, I’m already proud of her.”

Brenn finished second at the Hamilton Southeastern dive regional, and teammates Mallory Walker and Kayla Luarde, who both dove in last year’s state finals, also advanced to the state finals.

Homestead senior Megan Johnson is looking to improve on all-state performances from last year when she finished seventh in the 200-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle.

“I’m hoping to break through some of those barriers – breaking 51 (seconds) in my 100 free and breaking 2:49 in my 200 free,” she said after Saturday’s sectional. “So I’m excited to keep training and see what happens.

“There’s a lot of amazing swimmers in this area and at state, so being able to compete with them is a great opportunity to see how I can push myself in competition.”

Johnson is swimming under Justin Max for her senior year with the Spartans. He’s the third head coach in Johnson’s four-year career after Chad Englehart and Bobby Mattin, but that hasn’t seemed to matter much.

“I think if she would be honest, she would tell you it’s been hard,” Max said, “but we talked about it at the beginning of the year about not making that as an excuse.

“When she’s getting on the blocks, those Carmel girls aren’t going to care if she’s had three different coaches and they’ve only had one. If they don’t care, she shouldn’t care.”

Results have spoken for themselves, though, and past state experience will only help.

“The past few years have helped me to know what to expect,” Johnson said, “and going in with a positive attitude and being confident with all the work I’ve put in and having a good time while doing it.”

Carroll seniors Abigail Johnston, Vanessa Venderley, Abigail Young and Katelyn McCurdy helped lead the Chargers to a sectional title and are also using their experience to help the talented freshmen class adjust to big-meet pressure at the high school level.

“(The seniors have) all been there before so it’ll be important but again,” Carroll coach John Gibson said, “the freshmen that are going have been at big meets there before, not at the high school, but at meets. They’ll be pretty comfortable, I think.”

areichel@jg.net