Homestead finishes 6th at girls state golf tourney

CARMEL – The Homestead girls golf team was determined to prove itself all season.

The Spartans just missed on a scorecard playoff of qualifying for the 2015 state finals. Despite adding top freshman Morgan Dabagia, the Spartans weren’t getting much notice before the season.

“Starting the season we weren’t ranked, and we weren’t in the honorable mention,” Spartans coach Jeff Jehl said. “So our girls came in with a chip on their shoulders. They competed and played really well all year. I’m really happy with our finish, finishing not only in the top 10, but the sixth spot in the state.”

The eighth-ranked Spartans placed sixth in the IHSAA girls state finals at Prairie View Golf Club. Homestead finished with a two-day 662 stroke total. Evansville North won with 618 strokes, followed by Westfield with 620. The Spartans were led by Dabagia, who finished tied for fifth individually. Dabagia shot par 72 Friday and followed that up with 6-over par 78 Saturday for 150 total. Columbus North senior Holly Anderson won the individual title with 146 (75-71).

“Morgan had a great tournament, and she’s been really good for us all season,” Jehl said. “Her strength, obviously, is she’s an incredible golfer, but she is such a good leader. She can bring a lot of this big stage experience and she shares that experience with other girls on the team. She’s every bit as good a leader as she is a golfer. We’re proud to have her as a Homestead Spartan.”

Dabagia said the benefit of competing in national and state tournaments did help.

“Being a freshman it’s definitely nice to finish in the top five,” Dabagia said. “The team did really well. We did better than expected. (Friday) my ball striking was a little better. (Saturday) wasn’t as good, but I definitely managed it very well. I did make a couple more putts (Friday), but it was mostly ball striking. The fairways were really wet so you had to clip it nice to hit a good shot. I think all the girls in the field would agree.”

All five of the Spartans’ top golfers will return next season.

“Knowing the way they work and their drive, they’re all going to work and get so much better,” Jehl said. “They play for each other and feed off each other. As good as we were this year, we’re going to be a much improved team next year.”

Jehl said the course holds the water well.

“I was proud of the girls (Friday), they had two huge delays and they stayed focused,” Jehl said. “We were one of the few schools that had better scores after the rain delay.”

Spartans junior Emma Schroeder, who shot 83-81 for a 164 total, said this year’s state finals have been crucial for experience.

“So next year we can really be prepared to do well,” Schroeder said.

Dabagia can’t wait.

“We’re really excited for next year,” Dabagia said. “Our team is going to be 10 times better. Everyone is going practice a lot during the winter. We’re hopefully play well during the summer and be ready for the season.”

Other Homestead scores were junior Makenna Hostetler 171, sophomore Sydney Rybold 177 and Anya Elizondo 181.

Competing in the individual portion, Leo senior Brooke Moser shot 77 Saturday to give her a 8-over par 152 total, finishing in a three-way tie for 11th. Norwell senior Amber Nelson placed in a tie for 32nd with 163 (82-81).

Bishop Dwenger finished 15th in the final team spot with a 730 total, 154 above par. Junior Sarah Frazier was low for the Saints with a 75-83 for 158, which landed her in a tie for 24th place. Saints sophomore Nicole Hagen was next with 179, followed by juniors Taylor Martin (194), Brooke Kinder (199) and Cristina Brown (253).