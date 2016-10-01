Homestead freshman in 2nd place

Homestead freshman Morgan Dabagia shot an even-par 72 and finished tied for second Friday at the girls golf state finals at Prairie View in Indianapolis.

The first round included two weather delays that totaled 3 hours and 6 minutes. Play was finally suspended for the day at 7:21 p.m. Those not done with the first round will resume play at 8:30 a.m. today.

“Morgan has been on the big stage before,” Homestead coach Jeff Jehl said. “She has played in a lot of tournaments, with more people watching than (Friday). Even though she is a freshman, she brings tons of experience. She gave us a solid No. 1 score today.”

Westfield junior Cailyn Henderson is at 1-under 58 through 15 holes.

Also, Bishop Dwenger junior Sarah Frazier and Leo senior Brooke Moser are tied for seventh at 3-over 75. Norwell senior Amber Nelson was tied for 39th with a 10-over 82.

As a team, Homestead was fifth at 40-over 328. Bishop Dwenger was at 361, 73-over. Evansville North’s led as a team with a 21-over 257.

Spartans juniors Ma­kenna Hostetler and Emma Schroeder each shot an 83, tied for 43rd, sophomore Sydney Rybolt was tied for 73rd after a 90 and junior Anya Elizondo was tied for 82nd with a 93.

Also for the Saints, Nicole Hagen was tied for 65th with an 88, Taylor Martin and Brooke Kinder were tied for 92nd with a 99 and Cristina Brown was in 100th place with a 126.