Homestead leads girls All-SAC

All-SAC Teams First Team Ellen Ross, Bishop Dwenger Kelli Damman, Carroll Becca Villanueva, Carroll Shania Kelly, Concordia Sylare Starks, Concordia Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead Madisen Parker, Homestead Jazmyne Geist, Homestead Breanna Douglas, Northrop Kyla Covington, Snider Daysianae Hinton, Snider Taniece Chapman, South Side Second Team Jayda Smith, Bishop Dwenger Lydia Reimbold, Bishop Luers Kathryn Knapke, Bishop Luers Carissa Garcia, Concordia Teryn Kline, Homestead Arielle Thatcher, Northrop Niomi Dube, Northrop Mikeba Jones, South Side Honorable Mention Laney Steckler, Carroll Shamya Braden, North Side Morgan Hughes, Northrop Allana Hurst, Snider Jaci Jones, South Side Darshana Nathan, South Side Rayna Coleman, Wayne

SAC tournament and regular season champions Homestead had three first-team selections as the All-SAC girls basketball teams were released Monday.

The three Spartans, all seniors, are: Florida recruit Karissa McLaughlin, Bowling Green recruit Madisen Parker and Northern Kentucky recruit Jazmyne Geist. Classmate Teryn Kline, a Lawrence Tech recruit, earned second team.

“(This senior class is) currently 99-10 in their four years and 42-0 at home at Homestead,” coach Rod Parker said. “It’s a very special class, very dedicated group of girls who have worked hard in the four years.

“One of the things I’m most proud of, they’ve continuously gotten better and we’ve had big games: Hall of Fame, Indiana and Kentucky Classic, the Maryland tournaments and some (postseason) tournament success the past couple years.”

The Spartans won their fourth straight sectional title over Huntington North on Saturday and face Zionsville in the Class 4A regional semifinals at Kokomo this Saturday.

“It’s been a good run for them and put an imprint on Homestead basketball,” Parker said, “and we still hope to go for a few more weeks.”

Northrop sectional champion Carroll had Kelli Damman and Becca Villanueva on the first team, and Laney Steckler named honorable mention.

The Chargers’ success has been helped by the individuals honored, but the team has depth, which coach Mark Redding attributes to their success.

“In sectional play, both of them were solid,” Redding said of his first-team honorees. “One of the reasons why we were successful. We had several players who have stepped up at different times. The nice thing about this, Becca and Kelli made the conference team, but we have other players who make it tougher for people to manage with us because they’re all basically good outside shooters and play very good defense.”

Class 3A sectional champion Concordia had Shania Kelly and Sylare Starks on first team and Carissa Garcia on the second team.

The Cadets finished second in the conference standings.

“Shania is a really good shot-blocker, defends in the post and she’s able to step back and shoot from 17 or 18 feet,” coach Dave Miller said. “Carissa does a tremendous amount of the ball handling, gets the ball where it needs to go, she’s able to attack the basket and accurately shoot 3 and, also, she’s the best on-ball defender just does a tremendous job guarding the 1, 2, 3. Sylare is the best perimeter shooter, 3-point shooter, so she’s a constant threat from outside.

“Among the three of them, they’re all different, but they’re all very important to us.”

Snider also had two players named to the first team, Kyla Covington and Daysinae Hinton, and they were joined by Bishop Dwenger’s Ellen Ross, Northrop’s Breanna Douglas and South Side’s Taniece Chapman.

