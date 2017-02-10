Hoping to punch ticket

Semistate Saturday At Memorial Coliseum, 8:30 a.m. Feeder regionals: Carroll, Goshen, Jay County, Peru

It’s a pain felt by many of the best wrestlers in northeast Indiana. Competing in front of several thousand screaming fans at Memorial Coliseum, you win your first-round match at semistate, and stand just one match away from qualifying for the state finals.

But then that one match proves too high a hurdle, and you taste defeat – just one match away.

That second round of semistate, dubbed the “ticket round,” as in punching your ticket to the state finals, felled many a wrestler last season. But those brutal lessons have paid off in the form of regional championships for some area athletes this year.

For Carroll’s Joey Arney, the ticket round has been his nemesis twice, with his last two seasons ending in this crucial round. Armed with the hardware from his title at 145 pounds at the Carroll Regional last Saturday, he’s fully aware of what awaits at the Coliseum.

“I really am looking forward to (Saturday)” Arney said. “I want to get over that hump this year.”

Hunter Reed of Columbia City found himself against a familiar opponent in the ticket round at 160 last year in the form of Northeast Eight foe Tony Busse of Bellmont. Busse handed Reed a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat in that match, which has propelled Reed to 34 victories in 35 trips to the mat this year.

That lone loss this season came to fellow semistate qualifier Nathan Weimer of East Noble in the NE8 conference tournament. Reed said he “was being lazy” and Weimer took advantage, ultimately winning the match by pin.

It’s that lessons that Reed hopes to use to his advantage – especially with a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 152 pounds hanging in the balance.

“That’s driven me a lot, and I think that’s partially why I (won regionals), because I’ve been so driven because of that,” Reed said. “I learned from that.”

If Arney needed a teammate with which to commiserate, all he has to do is look up – to the top weight class. Carroll senior Jessie Lawson picked up a 41-second pin in his semistate opening-round match at 285 last season before losing 7-1 to the eventual semistate champion in the ticket round.

Lawson said he knows what’s in store for his preparation this week.

“I just have to work harder,” Lawson said. “(It’s) sprints after practice, to build your cardio up. (With) bigger boys, (it’s) harder to move them around.”

There’s also an inner drive that must be there in order to reach those personal goals.

“You have to love what you do,” Lawson said. “If you love what you do, you’ll be successful.”

Brayden Shearer knows his way around the mats at the Coliseum, as the Garrett junior’s now a three-time semistate qualifier. For Shearer, it’s a mental game at this point to finally break through and qualify for the state finals.

“I’m not really looking at anybody,” Shearer said. “I’ll worry about it when I get there. I need to make sure my mind’s right and make sure I’m mentally ready.”