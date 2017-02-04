

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Carroll's Leah Plummer brings the ball down the court in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop with East Noble's Grace Erwin trying to catch up.



Carroll's Andrea Myers keeps the ball away from East Noble's Halle Beiswanger in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop.



Carroll basketball players congratulate each other after their win over East Noble after Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop.



East Noble's Corie Jones brings the ball down the court in the second quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop against Carroll.



Macy Miller, of Carroll, goes up for two in the first quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop against East Noble.



Carroll's Kelli Damman looks for an open player around the defense of East Noble's Lanie Allen in the fourth quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop.



East Noble's Lanie Allen goes up for two in the second quarter of Saturday's IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional at Northrop against Carroll.