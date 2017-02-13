

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Nick Potter, of New Haven, wrestles Jed Levits, of Prairie Heights, in the 160 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Jonyvan Johnson, of New Haven, wrestles Jordan Rader, of Peru, in the 170 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Nathaniel Weimer, of East Noble, wrestles Colt Rutter, of Yorktown, in the 152 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.





Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Christian Meija, of Elkhart Memorial, competes against Jabin Wright, of Kokomo, in the 120 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Dylan Demarco, of Garrett, wrestles Joel Byman, of Carroll, in the 126 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Josh Stephenson, of Yorktown, competes against Blaigh Rushing, of Homestead, in the 120 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Fernando Flores, of Goshen, competes against Brayden Curtis, of Yorktown in the 106 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Tyler McKeever, of Carroll, wrestles Gaven Hare, of Jay County, in the 220 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Jessie Lawson, of Carroll, wrestles Dakota Ault, of North Side, in the 285 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Stephen Nix, of Bishop Dwenger, wrestles Joey Blakeley, of Prairie Heights, in the 182 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Joe Just, of Carroll, competes against Chris Schuller, of Woodlan, in the 113 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Gavin Herrera, of Kokomo, wrestles Draven Rasler, of West Noble, in the 195 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Logan Macklin, of Adams Central, wrestles Eric Hiestand, of Yorktown, in the 138 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Tanner Schoeff, of Central Noble, competes against Hunter Watts, of Jimtown in the 113 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Brayden Shearer, of Garrett, wrestles J C Herring, of Oak Hill, in the 106 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Xander Stroud, of Elkhart Central, wrestles Mason Winner, of Jay County, in the 145 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Carlos Aguirre, of Garrett, wrestles Joel Arney, of Carrolll, in the 145 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Tony Busse, of Bellmont, wrestles Brad Laughlin, of Yorktown, in the 160 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Austin Moore, of Central Noble, wrestles Anthony Mosser, of Adams Central, in the 132 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Grant Gutierrez, of Bellmont, wrestles Chaz Boyd, of Elkhart Central, in the 138 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

Hunter Reed, of Columbia City, wrestles Kenny Kerm, of Jimtown, in the 152 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Semi-State Wrestling Tournament at the Memorial Coliseum.