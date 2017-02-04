

Joe Leazier, of Churubusco, and Ethan Hicks, of Carroll, compete in the 138 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



An official watches closely as Nick Potter, of New Haven, and Javier Johnson, of Wayne, compete in the 160 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Chris Schuller, of Woodlan, and Joe Just, of Carroll, compete in the 113 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Kyle Davis, of Leo, and Dylan Demarco, of Garrett, compete in the 126 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Isaac Cornewell, of Bishop Dwenger, and Jonyvan Johnson, of New Haven, compete in the 170 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Dalyn Hart, of Wayne, and Devonte Brown, of New Haven, compete in the 195 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



An official watches closely as Chandler Woenker, of Bishop Dwenger, and Hunter Reed, of Columbia City, compete in the 152 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Carlos Aguirre, of Garrett, and Joel Amey, of Carroll, compete in the 145 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Stephen Nix, of Bishop Dwenger, and Jaxson Savieo, of New Haven, compete in the 182 weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.



Owen Krider, of Carroll and Blaigh Rushing, of Homestead compete in the 120weight class at Saturday's IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Carroll High School.