IHSAA to reclassify schools

Enrollment totals of Indiana High School Athletic Association member schools were announced Monday.

The enrollment numbers will be used in the reclassification and realignment process this spring. The classifications will be published within the next two weeks, according to a release from the IHSAA.

The assignment of schools to each sectional will take place in April with final approval presented to the IHSAA Executive Committee on May 1.

The total of boys and girls in grades 9-12 were submitted to the Indiana Department of Education and will be used to determine classes for baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

Carmel has the highest enrollment in the state with 5,000 students. Homestead is the biggest Fort Wayne-area school (2,348), No. 19 in the state, followed by Carroll (2,280) at No. 21, Warsaw (2,176, No. 24), Northrop (2,097, No. 26) and Snider (1,850, No. 40).

Snider will move up to Class 6A in football due to the IHSAA’s tournament success factor.

Smith Academy is the smallest in the state with an enrollment of 33.

All-ACAC teams

ACAC girls co-champions Jay County and South Adams (both 5-1 in conference play) had two players on first-team all-conference. The Starfires’ Lexi Dellinger and Madi Wurster earned first-team honors along with Woodlan’s Rain Hinton, Bluffton’s Zoey Pearson and Jay County’s Taylor Homan and Britlyn Dues.

The second team consists of Jay County’s Hanna Ault, Southern Wells’ Jessica Yencer and Jada Johnson, Heritage’s Rozlynn Everhart, Woodlan’s Addie Bayman, and Bluffton’s Gabby Streveler.

Area signings

Snider will have three athletes signing Wednesday. Money Woods, a member of the 2015 Class 5A football state championship team, will attend Marian; all-state runner Roman Jennings will run at IUPUI; and Jacob Claycomb will bowl at Indiana Tech. … Adams Central’s Jenna Lehman will sign to play tennis at Saint Francis on Thursday.

Boys basketball

Jared Grabau scored 35 points, including making 13 of 13 from the free-throw line, as South Adams (9-8) won 71-50 at Randolph Southern (4-15) on Monday.