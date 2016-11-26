November 26, 2016 10:41 AM
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's Scores
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbus Christian 57, Traders Point Christian 54
E. Chicago Central 70, Chicago Marshall, Ill. 61
Hammond Morton 71, Hammond Noll 67
Hebron 70, Kouts 63, OT
Indpls Pike 61, Madison West, Wis. 41
Lapel 50, Anderson 48
New Castle 63, Greenwood 56
Tri-County 55, Rensselaer 49
Twin Lakes 68, Kankakee Valley 29
Winchester 58, Randolph Southern 27
|Calvary Christian Tournament
Indiana Deaf 71, Lowpoint-Washburn, Ill. 26
Indiana Deaf 68, Lexington, Ill. 65
|Danville Topper Classic
Fountain Central 56, Donovan, Ill. 38
|Paris Tournament
Chrisman, Ill. 77, Rockville 71
Rockville 51, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 45
S. Vermillion 64, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 35
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beech Grove 67, Indpls Scecina 32
Bloomington South 64, Indpls Tech 28
Bluffton 40, S. Adams 37, OT
Brooks Academy, Ill. 59, Bowman Academy 48
Carmel 53, Hamilton Southeastern 43
Chicago Marshall, Ill. 79, Gary West 48
Columbia City 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 48
Frankton 46, Shenandoah 44
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51, Ft. Wayne North 46
Ft. Wayne Northrop 76, DeKalb 44
Homestead 92, Huntington North 37
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Batesville 39
Jay Co. 61, Woodlan 35
Lake Central 66, Chesterton 59, OT
LaPorte 40, Crown Point 29
Michigan City 48, Portage 45
Pendleton Hts. 70, Shelbyville 36
Plymouth 80, Knox 20
Proviso East, Ill. 61, Lighthouse CPA 47
S. Bend Riley 70, New Prairie 63
S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Loogootee 42
Scottsburg 50, Brownstown 43
Seymour 61, Rushville 49
Thornton Fractional North, Ill. 41, Gary 21st Century 17
Union City 61, Union Co. 31
W. Noble 62, Fremont 35
Westview 57, Prairie Hts. 28
Whitko 40, Warsaw 37
|Robinson Tournament
Guerin Catholic 50, Robinson, Ill. 33
Marshall, Ill. 50, Guerin Catholic 37
Marshall, Ill. 48, Fairfield 15