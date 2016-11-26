 Skip to main content

November 26, 2016 10:41 AM

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Columbus Christian 57, Traders Point Christian 54

E. Chicago Central 70, Chicago Marshall, Ill. 61

Hammond Morton 71, Hammond Noll 67

Hebron 70, Kouts 63, OT

Indpls Pike 61, Madison West, Wis. 41

Lapel 50, Anderson 48

New Castle 63, Greenwood 56

Tri-County 55, Rensselaer 49

Twin Lakes 68, Kankakee Valley 29

Winchester 58, Randolph Southern 27

Calvary Christian Tournament

Indiana Deaf 71, Lowpoint-Washburn, Ill. 26

Indiana Deaf 68, Lexington, Ill. 65

Danville Topper Classic

Fountain Central 56, Donovan, Ill. 38

Paris Tournament

Chrisman, Ill. 77, Rockville 71

Rockville 51, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 45

S. Vermillion 64, Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beech Grove 67, Indpls Scecina 32

Bloomington South 64, Indpls Tech 28

Bluffton 40, S. Adams 37, OT

Brooks Academy, Ill. 59, Bowman Academy 48

Carmel 53, Hamilton Southeastern 43

Chicago Marshall, Ill. 79, Gary West 48

Columbia City 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

Frankton 46, Shenandoah 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51, Ft. Wayne North 46

Ft. Wayne Northrop 76, DeKalb 44

Homestead 92, Huntington North 37

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Batesville 39

Jay Co. 61, Woodlan 35

Lake Central 66, Chesterton 59, OT

LaPorte 40, Crown Point 29

Michigan City 48, Portage 45

Pendleton Hts. 70, Shelbyville 36

Plymouth 80, Knox 20

Proviso East, Ill. 61, Lighthouse CPA 47

S. Bend Riley 70, New Prairie 63

S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Loogootee 42

Scottsburg 50, Brownstown 43

Seymour 61, Rushville 49

Thornton Fractional North, Ill. 41, Gary 21st Century 17

Union City 61, Union Co. 31

W. Noble 62, Fremont 35

Westview 57, Prairie Hts. 28

Whitko 40, Warsaw 37

Robinson Tournament

Guerin Catholic 50, Robinson, Ill. 33

Marshall, Ill. 50, Guerin Catholic 37

Marshall, Ill. 48, Fairfield 15


