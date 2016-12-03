December 03, 2016 8:15 AM
Indiana HS basketball scores
The Associated Press
Friday's Scores
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 45, Central Noble 32
Barr-Reeve 46, Tecumseh 22
Beech Grove 61, Speedway 35
Bloomington South 64, Bedford N. Lawrence 42
Bluffton 58, S. Adams 48
Borden 55, Lanesville 42
Bowman Academy 83, Gary 21st Century 61
Brown Co. 49, Eastern (Greene) 43
Brownstown 74, Seymour 51
Cambridge City 69, Union (Modoc) 47
Carmel 65, Lawrence Central 29
Carroll (Flora) 48, Frontier 45
Cascade 51, Monrovia 42
Center Grove 60, Southport 51
Charlestown 53, Scottsburg 48
Clinton Central 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42
Clinton Christian 62, Jimtown 53
Clinton Prairie 72, Sheridan 57
Columbus Christian 67, Horizon Christian 56
Columbus North 73, Shelbyville 67, OT
Connersville 45, Rushville 15
Covington 63, Fountain Central 37
Crawford Co. 50, Mitchell 41
Crawfordsville 50, Lebanon 48
Crothersville 84, Medora 47
Culver Academy 77, Indpls Northwest 56
Danville 55, Mooresville 40
Delta 63, Cowan 39
Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 15
E. Central 51, Milan 36
E. Chicago Central 69, Merrillville 67
E. Noble 52, Garrett 42
Eastern Hancock 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Eastside 57, Edgerton, Ohio 46
Edgewood 77, Cloverdale 74
Elkhart Central 62, Elkhart Memorial 57
Elkhart Christian 58, Hamilton 39
Eminence 61, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
Ev. Bosse 68, Jeffersonville 61
Ev. Mater Dei 50, S. Spencer 36
Ev. Memorial 64, Boonville 54
Ev. Reitz 78, Vincennes 52
Fairfield 55, Prairie Hts. 42
Faith Christian 50, Delphi 48
Fishers 60, Noblesville 47
Franklin 53, Decatur Central 50
Fremont 71, Lakeland 44
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, New Haven 76
Ft. Wayne Concordia 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37
Ft. Wayne North 67, DeKalb 42
Ft. Wayne Northrop 39, Columbia City 38
Goshen 53, Mishawaka 46
Greenfield 58, Indpls Marshall 44
Griffith 61, Hammond Clark 46
Hamilton Southeastern 94, Avon 44
Henryville 47, Paoli 39
Heritage 41, Leo 40, OT
Heritage Christian 61, Greenwood Christian 34
Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Day 38
Highland 61, Hammond Noll 60, 2OT
Homestead 50, Warsaw 37
Huntington North 62, Southwood 58
Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 52
Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Pike 41
Indpls Brebeuf 63, Indpls Broad Ripple 44
Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Howe 70
Indpls Lighthouse 86, Traders Point Christian 46
Indpls N. Central 105, Richmond 51
Indpls Ritter 72, Indpls Metro 44
Indpls Roncalli 62, Guerin Catholic 54
Indpls Scecina 71, Indianapolis Attucks 68
Jennings Co. 77, Madison 67
Kokomo 55, Peru 50
Kouts 69, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 59
La Salette Notre Dame, Ill. 71, Victory Christian Academy 38
Lakewood Park 52, W. Noble 44
LaPorte 60, S. Bend Washington 55
Lawrence North 67, Marion 53
Liberty Christian 62, Indiana Math and Science Academy 54
Linton 71, Clay City 34
Maconaquah 62, N. Miami 43
Martinsville 56, Greenwood 54
Michigan City 70, Gary West 41
Monroe Central 65, Daleville 44
Morgan Twp. 60, W. Central 35
Morristown 76, Indpls Lutheran 59
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Covenant Christian 49
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, N. Posey 48
Munster 59, Hammond 45
N. Daviess 54, Shoals 28
N. Harrison 70, Corydon 63
N. Judson 55, N. Newton 43
New Castle 57, Hamilton Hts. 48
Northeastern 60, Centerville 38
Northview 67, Sullivan 58
Northwestern 58, Western 53
NorthWood 59, Triton 43
Oldenburg 55, Edinburgh 39
Pendleton Hts. 53, Lapel 50
Perry Central 95, Cannelton 47
Providence 53, Austin 32
Randolph Southern 54, Union City 46
Rensselaer 50, Kankakee Valley 47
Rock Creek Academy 65, New Washington 56
S. Bend Adams 72, Plymouth 54
S. Bend Riley 83, Northridge 58
S. Central (Union Mills) 50, Oregon-Davis 48
S. Dearborn 53, Jac-Cen-Del 28
S. Decatur 55, N. Decatur 54
S. Knox 56, White River Valley 29
S. Newton 42, Seeger 40
S. Putnam 43, N. Putnam 34
S. Vermillion 52, Attica 36
Shakamak 53, Bloomfield 50
Shenandoah 66, New Palestine 50
Silver Creek 51, Clarksville 48, OT
Southern Wells 57, Adams Central 41
Southmont 76, N. Montgomery 42
Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Madison Shawe 17
Springs Valley 55, Orleans 53, OT
Taylor 48, Tri-Central 39
Tippecanoe Valley 66, Knox 60
Tipton 54, Northfield 36
Tri 63, Blue River 53
Tri-County 64, Rossville 55
Tri-West 82, Western Boone 44
Triton Central 63, Waldron 55
Union Co. 72, Knightstown 42
University 62, Central Christian School 48
Vincennes Rivet 62, N. Knox 59
W. Vigo 42, Greencastle 30
W. Washington 76, Eastern (Pekin) 48
Washington 63, Southridge 47
Wawasee 41, Manchester 40
Wes-Del 70, Madison-Grant 47
Westview 82, Churubusco 60
Wheeler 67, Hebron 52
Whiteland 52, Plainfield 48
Whitko 71, Wabash 59
Winamac 61, Rochester 55
Winchester 52, Wapahani 46
Wood Memorial 68, Loogootee 46
Woodlan 60, Jay Co. 53
Yorktown 43, Muncie Burris 42
Zionsville 57, Westfield 34
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|First Round
Riverton Parke 75, Turkey Run 71, 2OT
Rockville 66, N. Vermillion 45
|Lafayette Classic
|Semifinal
McCutcheon 66, W. Lafayette 48
Twin Lakes 55, Lafayette Jeff 39
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 32, Central Noble 25
Bethesda Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 52
Brownsburg 47, Indpls Cathedral 37
Carmel 62, Warren Central 38
Center Grove 49, Lawrence Central 19
Chesterton 54, Michigan City 32
Crown Point 48, Portage 37
Culver Academy 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont, Ohio 21
Edgewood 39, Cloverdale 36
Forest Park 46, Gibson Southern 45
Franklin Co. 60, Shelbyville 43
Frankton 50, Alexandria 47, OT
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21
Ft. Wayne Luers 72, Ft. Wayne North 28
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 59
Ft. Wayne South 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 72, 2OT
Glenn 94, S. Bend Riley 36
Greencastle 62, W. Vigo 31
Hamilton 37, Elkhart Christian 13
Hammond Morton 69, Hammond Gavit 9
Hauser 55, Indpls Lutheran 35
Highland 54, Andrean 43
Hobart 38, Munster 30
Homestead 76, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53
Huntington North 57, Norwell 56
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Lawrence North 63
Indpls N. Central 76, Indpls Pike 63
Indpls Perry Meridian 58, Franklin Central 51
Jeffersonville 50, Madison 15
Kankakee Valley 66, Lowell 29
LaCrosse 67, Westville 48
Lake Central 58, Merrillville 56
Lakeland Christian 45, Culver 26
LaPorte 50, Valparaiso 44
Lebanon 75, Crawfordsville 30
Madison Shawe 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 32
Michigan City Marquette 68, River Forest 49
Milan 59, Seton Catholic 28
Mishawaka Marian 60, S. Bend Washington 40
Mississinewa 46, Eastbrook 40
Northview 59, Sullivan 55
NorthWood 43, Concord 27
Oak Hill 52, Elwood 38
Owen Valley 51, Indian Creek 39
Penn 85, Jimtown 22
Providence 44, Salem 28
S. Bend Adams 57, Bremen 39
S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, Mishawaka 26
S. Central (Elizabeth) 58, Tell City 30
S. Putnam 40, N. Putnam 28
S. Ripley 67, Rising Sun 27
Sheridan 63, Taylor 29
Southport 73, Bloomington North 38
Terre Haute North 48, Bloomington South 40
Tri-West 54, Western Boone 45
Triton Central 62, Waldron 28
Whiting 36, Calumet 22
|Cass County Tournament
|Consolation
Pioneer 45, Caston 34
|Championship
Logansport 65, Cass 36