December 03, 2016 8:15 AM

Indiana HS basketball scores

The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 45, Central Noble 32

Barr-Reeve 46, Tecumseh 22

Beech Grove 61, Speedway 35

Bloomington South 64, Bedford N. Lawrence 42

Bluffton 58, S. Adams 48

Borden 55, Lanesville 42

Bowman Academy 83, Gary 21st Century 61

Brown Co. 49, Eastern (Greene) 43

Brownstown 74, Seymour 51

Cambridge City 69, Union (Modoc) 47

Carmel 65, Lawrence Central 29

Carroll (Flora) 48, Frontier 45

Cascade 51, Monrovia 42

Center Grove 60, Southport 51

Charlestown 53, Scottsburg 48

Clinton Central 52, Eastern (Greentown) 42

Clinton Christian 62, Jimtown 53

Clinton Prairie 72, Sheridan 57

Columbus Christian 67, Horizon Christian 56

Columbus North 73, Shelbyville 67, OT

Connersville 45, Rushville 15

Covington 63, Fountain Central 37

Crawford Co. 50, Mitchell 41

Crawfordsville 50, Lebanon 48

Crothersville 84, Medora 47

Culver Academy 77, Indpls Northwest 56

Danville 55, Mooresville 40

Delta 63, Cowan 39

Dubois 54, Washington Catholic 15

E. Central 51, Milan 36

E. Chicago Central 69, Merrillville 67

E. Noble 52, Garrett 42

Eastern Hancock 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Eastside 57, Edgerton, Ohio 46

Edgewood 77, Cloverdale 74

Elkhart Central 62, Elkhart Memorial 57

Elkhart Christian 58, Hamilton 39

Eminence 61, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

Ev. Bosse 68, Jeffersonville 61

Ev. Mater Dei 50, S. Spencer 36

Ev. Memorial 64, Boonville 54

Ev. Reitz 78, Vincennes 52

Fairfield 55, Prairie Hts. 42

Faith Christian 50, Delphi 48

Fishers 60, Noblesville 47

Franklin 53, Decatur Central 50

Fremont 71, Lakeland 44

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 78, New Haven 76

Ft. Wayne Concordia 57, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37

Ft. Wayne North 67, DeKalb 42

Ft. Wayne Northrop 39, Columbia City 38

Goshen 53, Mishawaka 46

Greenfield 58, Indpls Marshall 44

Griffith 61, Hammond Clark 46

Hamilton Southeastern 94, Avon 44

Henryville 47, Paoli 39

Heritage 41, Leo 40, OT

Heritage Christian 61, Greenwood Christian 34

Heritage Hills 54, Ev. Day 38

Highland 61, Hammond Noll 60, 2OT

Homestead 50, Warsaw 37

Huntington North 62, Southwood 58

Indian Creek 72, Owen Valley 52

Indpls Ben Davis 68, Indpls Pike 41

Indpls Brebeuf 63, Indpls Broad Ripple 44

Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Howe 70

Indpls Lighthouse 86, Traders Point Christian 46

Indpls N. Central 105, Richmond 51

Indpls Ritter 72, Indpls Metro 44

Indpls Roncalli 62, Guerin Catholic 54

Indpls Scecina 71, Indianapolis Attucks 68

Jennings Co. 77, Madison 67

Kokomo 55, Peru 50

Kouts 69, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 59

La Salette Notre Dame, Ill. 71, Victory Christian Academy 38

Lakewood Park 52, W. Noble 44

LaPorte 60, S. Bend Washington 55

Lawrence North 67, Marion 53

Liberty Christian 62, Indiana Math and Science Academy 54

Linton 71, Clay City 34

Maconaquah 62, N. Miami 43

Martinsville 56, Greenwood 54

Michigan City 70, Gary West 41

Monroe Central 65, Daleville 44

Morgan Twp. 60, W. Central 35

Morristown 76, Indpls Lutheran 59

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Covenant Christian 49

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, N. Posey 48

Munster 59, Hammond 45

N. Daviess 54, Shoals 28

N. Harrison 70, Corydon 63

N. Judson 55, N. Newton 43

New Castle 57, Hamilton Hts. 48

Northeastern 60, Centerville 38

Northview 67, Sullivan 58

Northwestern 58, Western 53

NorthWood 59, Triton 43

Oldenburg 55, Edinburgh 39

Pendleton Hts. 53, Lapel 50

Perry Central 95, Cannelton 47

Providence 53, Austin 32

Randolph Southern 54, Union City 46

Rensselaer 50, Kankakee Valley 47

Rock Creek Academy 65, New Washington 56

S. Bend Adams 72, Plymouth 54

S. Bend Riley 83, Northridge 58

S. Central (Union Mills) 50, Oregon-Davis 48

S. Dearborn 53, Jac-Cen-Del 28

S. Decatur 55, N. Decatur 54

S. Knox 56, White River Valley 29

S. Newton 42, Seeger 40

S. Putnam 43, N. Putnam 34

S. Vermillion 52, Attica 36

Shakamak 53, Bloomfield 50

Shenandoah 66, New Palestine 50

Silver Creek 51, Clarksville 48, OT

Southern Wells 57, Adams Central 41

Southmont 76, N. Montgomery 42

Southwestern (Hanover) 63, Madison Shawe 17

Springs Valley 55, Orleans 53, OT

Taylor 48, Tri-Central 39

Tippecanoe Valley 66, Knox 60

Tipton 54, Northfield 36

Tri 63, Blue River 53

Tri-County 64, Rossville 55

Tri-West 82, Western Boone 44

Triton Central 63, Waldron 55

Union Co. 72, Knightstown 42

University 62, Central Christian School 48

Vincennes Rivet 62, N. Knox 59

W. Vigo 42, Greencastle 30

W. Washington 76, Eastern (Pekin) 48

Washington 63, Southridge 47

Wawasee 41, Manchester 40

Wes-Del 70, Madison-Grant 47

Westview 82, Churubusco 60

Wheeler 67, Hebron 52

Whiteland 52, Plainfield 48

Whitko 71, Wabash 59

Winamac 61, Rochester 55

Winchester 52, Wapahani 46

Wood Memorial 68, Loogootee 46

Woodlan 60, Jay Co. 53

Yorktown 43, Muncie Burris 42

Zionsville 57, Westfield 34

Banks of Wabash Tournament
First Round

Riverton Parke 75, Turkey Run 71, 2OT

Rockville 66, N. Vermillion 45

Lafayette Classic
Semifinal

McCutcheon 66, W. Lafayette 48

Twin Lakes 55, Lafayette Jeff 39

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 32, Central Noble 25

Bethesda Christian 73, Indiana Deaf 52

Brownsburg 47, Indpls Cathedral 37

Carmel 62, Warren Central 38

Center Grove 49, Lawrence Central 19

Chesterton 54, Michigan City 32

Crown Point 48, Portage 37

Culver Academy 65, Cle. Hts. Beaumont, Ohio 21

Edgewood 39, Cloverdale 36

Forest Park 46, Gibson Southern 45

Franklin Co. 60, Shelbyville 43

Frankton 50, Alexandria 47, OT

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Ft. Wayne Wayne 21

Ft. Wayne Luers 72, Ft. Wayne North 28

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 59

Ft. Wayne South 79, Ft. Wayne Snider 72, 2OT

Glenn 94, S. Bend Riley 36

Greencastle 62, W. Vigo 31

Hamilton 37, Elkhart Christian 13

Hammond Morton 69, Hammond Gavit 9

Hauser 55, Indpls Lutheran 35

Highland 54, Andrean 43

Hobart 38, Munster 30

Homestead 76, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 53

Huntington North 57, Norwell 56

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Lawrence North 63

Indpls N. Central 76, Indpls Pike 63

Indpls Perry Meridian 58, Franklin Central 51

Jeffersonville 50, Madison 15

Kankakee Valley 66, Lowell 29

LaCrosse 67, Westville 48

Lake Central 58, Merrillville 56

Lakeland Christian 45, Culver 26

LaPorte 50, Valparaiso 44

Lebanon 75, Crawfordsville 30

Madison Shawe 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 32

Michigan City Marquette 68, River Forest 49

Milan 59, Seton Catholic 28

Mishawaka Marian 60, S. Bend Washington 40

Mississinewa 46, Eastbrook 40

Northview 59, Sullivan 55

NorthWood 43, Concord 27

Oak Hill 52, Elwood 38

Owen Valley 51, Indian Creek 39

Penn 85, Jimtown 22

Providence 44, Salem 28

S. Bend Adams 57, Bremen 39

S. Bend St. Joseph's 55, Mishawaka 26

S. Central (Elizabeth) 58, Tell City 30

S. Putnam 40, N. Putnam 28

S. Ripley 67, Rising Sun 27

Sheridan 63, Taylor 29

Southport 73, Bloomington North 38

Terre Haute North 48, Bloomington South 40

Tri-West 54, Western Boone 45

Triton Central 62, Waldron 28

Whiting 36, Calumet 22

Cass County Tournament
Consolation

Pioneer 45, Caston 34

Championship

Logansport 65, Cass 36


