December 31, 2016 9:13 AM

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 85, Union (Modoc) 68

Andrean 65, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63

Benton Central 67, Hammond Science and Tech 35

Bluffton 42, Winchester 32

Brownsburg 62, Frankfort 36

Center Grove 58, Greenwood 52

Columbus Christian 64, Providence Cristo Rey 53

Columbus East 59, Batesville 44

Concord 64, Mishawaka Marian 52

Cowan 67, Union City 64

Eastern Hancock 60, Cambridge City 58

Eastside 47, Heritage 31

Fort Wayne Smith Academy 50, Randolph Southern 43

Garrett 82, Hamilton 58

Hammond 55, Hammond Noll 52

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 82, Woodlan 57

Indpls Ben Davis 56, Indpls Brebeuf 52

Indpls Irvington 49, Indpls Arlington 46

Indpls Ritter 72, Speedway 50

Indpls Roncalli 58, Indpls Chatard 31

Jasper 51, Ev. Central 44

Jay Co. 54, Muncie Central 47, OT

Lafayette Harrison 66, Western Boone 46

Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 65, Calumet 54

Mitchell 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, New Castle 63

Oldenburg 34, Franklin Co. 21

Pioneer 55, Rossville 47

S. Ripley 72, Jennings Co. 50

Salem 79, Madison 55

Twin Lakes 52, Tri-County 44

Wapahani 50, Blue River 40

Washington 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41

Washington Catholic 48, Cannelton 44, OT

Whiteland 86, Bloomington North 73

Beech Grove Tournament
First Round

Beech Grove 76, New Palestine 43

Tri-West 52, Decatur Central 50

Consolation

Decatur Central 51, New Palestine 47

Championship

Beech Grove 78, Tri-West 62

Bi County Tournament
Consolation

Seeger 60, Attica 57

Championship

Covington 67, Fountain Central 38

Caldwell Hoops Classic

Christian Co., Ky. 84, Castle 76

Caston Tournament
Consolation

Knox 42, Eastern (Greentown) 31

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Caston 22

Semifinal

Lowell 69, Central Noble 55

Oregon-Davis 76, S. Bend Career Academy 43

Seventh Place

Eastern (Greentown) 40, Caston 30

Fifth Place

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Knox 36

Third Place

Central Noble 72, S. Bend Career Academy 31

Championship

Lowell 85, Oregon-Davis 68

Clinton Central Tournament
Third Place

Carroll (Flora) 57, Tri-Central 48

Championship

Clinton Prairie 69, Clinton Central 64

Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament
Semifinal

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Lighthouse CPA 76

Hamilton Southeastern 52, Huntington North 47

Horizon Christian 75, Leo 68

Merrillville 62, Valparaiso 60

New Haven 62, Lake Central 51

Norwell 57, Columbia City 52

11th Place

Columbia City 63, Lighthouse CPA 46

Ninth Place

Norwell 63, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 62

Seventh Place

Lake Central 70, Leo 46

Fifth Place

New Haven 87, Horizon Christian 68

Third Place

Valparaiso 46, Huntington North 36

Championship

Hamilton Southeastern 83, Merrillville 75

Hall of Fame Tournament
First Round

Logansport 53, Lawrence North 51

New Albany 43, Warsaw 33

Third Place

Lawrence North 64, Warsaw 47

Championship

New Albany 58, Logansport 33

Highland Tournament
Seventh Place

Hobart 55, Hammond Clark 35

Fifth Place

Whiting 68, Hammond Gavit 59

Third Place

Munster 61, Highland 43

Championship

Griffith 66, Hammond Morton 50

Kankakee Valley Tournament
First Round

Kankakee Valley 55, Boone Grove 33

Rensselaer 81, Whitko 73, 3OT

Lakeland Christian Classic
Fifth Place

Granger Christian 51, S. Bend Trinity 45

Third Place

Calumet Christian School 74, Lakeland Christian 50

Championship

Clinton Christian 77, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47

Lebanon Tournament
Consolation

Gary 21st Century 68, Lebanon 48

Michigan City Marquette 56, Heritage Christian 49

Fifth Place

Heritage Christian 47, Gary 21st Century 43

Third Place

Lebanon 73, Michigan City Marquette 61

Championship

Indpls Broad Ripple 61, Kokomo 59

Martinsville Tournament
First Round

Martinsville 69, N. Decatur 53

Zionsville 64, Lafayette Jeff 40

Consolation

Lafayette Jeff 71, N. Decatur 54

Championship

Zionsville 61, Martinsville 46

Miami County Tournament
Consolation

Maconaquah 66, N. Miami 48

Championship

Peru 58, Delphi 52

Monrovia Tournament
Seventh Place

Monrovia 58, Daleville 56

Fifth Place

Bethesda Christian 55, Greenwood Christian 51

Third Place

Brown Co. 55, N. Putnam 52

Championship

Indian Creek 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 51

Motor City Roundball Classic

Michigan City 49, Detroit Pershing, Mich. 48

North Daviess Classic
Seventh Place

Clay City 67, Union (Dugger) 24

Fifth Place

S. Knox 41, Rising Sun 24

Third Place

Pike Central 48, N. Daviess 42

Championship

Brownstown 53, Barr-Reeve 48

NorthWood Tournament
Consolation

Mishawaka 54, Edwardsburg, Mich. 51

Championship

NorthWood 65, S. Bend Clay 53

Perry-Spencer Classic
Seventh Place

Boonville 68, Perry Central 48

Fifth Place

Crawford Co. 54, S. Spencer 41

Third Place

Tell City 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44

Championship

Heritage Hills 64, Corydon 57

Shelbyville Tournament
First Round

Shelbyville 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 56

Warren Central 52, Westfield 38

Consolation

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Westfield 47

Championship

Warren Central 62, Shelbyville 58

Silver Creek Tournament
Consolation

Charlestown 48, Clarksville 38

Championship

Providence 49, Silver Creek 46

Springs Valley Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Lanesville 58, Shoals 50

Pool B

Springs Valley 83, Tabernacle Christian 61

Fifth Place

Shoals 79, Tabernacle Christian 45

Third Place

Springs Valley 72, Lanesville 65

Championship

W. Washington 69, Paoli 67, OT

Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
Consolation

Eastern (Greene) 57, Southridge 35

Vincennes 64, N. Knox 34

Semifinal

Indianapolis Attucks 66, University 37

Indpls Howe 72, Guerin Catholic 71

Seventh Place

Southridge 44, N. Knox 40

Fifth Place

Eastern (Greene) 61, Vincennes 57

Third Place

Guerin Catholic 61, University 54, OT

Championship

Indianapolis Attucks 86, Indpls Howe 80

Wabash County Tournament
Consolation

Northfield 53, Manchester 40

Championship

Southwood 89, Wabash 48

Washington Twp. Tournament
First Round

LaVille 80, N. Newton 56

Washington Twp. 56, Lake Station 35

Consolation

Lake Station 80, N. Newton 53

Championship

LaVille 65, Washington Twp. 62

Winter Classic
Consolation

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, W. Central 49

Championship

Winamac 61, Argos 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bellmont 47, Bluffton 34

Cannelton 39, Washington Catholic 20

Franklin Co. 56, Oldenburg 40

Garrett 49, Hamilton 35

Indpls Chatard 68, Indpls Scecina 17

Providence Cristo Rey 46, Columbus Christian 32

Tindley 96, S. Bend Washington 44

Tri-Central 55, Elwood 26

Triton Central 55, Knightstown 26

Westview 57, Sturgis, Mich. 41

Westville 48, Whiting 39

Zionsville 85, Lafayette Harrison 39

Bi County Tournament
Consolation

Covington 50, Seeger 38

Championship

Fountain Central 44, Attica 26

East Central Tournament
Semifinal

Seymour 50, E. Central 37

Southport 44, Jac-Cen-Del 41

Seventh Place

Hamilton Hts. 42, Wapahani 39

Fifth Place

Rushville 44, Danville 41

Third Place

Jac-Cen-Del 49, E. Central 40

Championship

Southport 52, Seymour 40

Edinburgh Tournament
First Round

Edinburgh 59, New Washington 48

Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Christel House Academy 16

Consolation

New Washington 70, Christel House Academy 30

Championship

Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Edinburgh 30

Franklin Tournament
First Round

Batesville 43, Franklin 37

Brownsburg 60, Indian Creek 48

Consolation

Franklin 53, Indian Creek 35

Championship

Brownsburg 55, Batesville 44

Kankakee Valley Tournament
First Round

Kankakee Valley 72, Wheeler 22

Rensselaer 46, LaVille 44

Consolation

Wheeler 48, LaVille 39

Lakeland Tournament
First Round

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Lakeland 26

W. Noble 63, Concord 50

Consolation

Lakeland 47, Concord 45

Championship

Tippecanoe Valley 56, W. Noble 33

Miami County Tournament
Consolation

Maconaquah 34, Rossville 30

Championship

N. Miami 48, Peru 43

Northridge Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Northridge 48, E. Noble 27

S. Bend Adams 58, NorthWood 45

Pool B

Andrean 39, Portage 35

Lake Central 58, Columbia City 35

Seventh Place

Columbia City 64, Portage 54

Fifth Place

Andrean 62, NorthWood 42

Third Place

S. Bend Adams 63, E. Noble 48

Championship

Northridge 48, Lake Central 34

Norwell Classic

Norwell 51, Plymouth 40

Norwell 58, Wawasee 49

Plymouth 68, Indpls Brebeuf 35

Wawasee 58, Indpls Brebeuf 31

South Adams Tournament
First Round

Monroe Central 57, Eastside 32

S. Adams 65, Union (Modoc) 15

Consolation

Eastside 71, Union (Modoc) 38

Championship

Monroe Central 51, S. Adams 37

Southern Lady Trojans Classic

Floyd Central 52, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park, Ky. 49

Southwestern Tournament
Consolation

Austin 42, Madison 39

Connersville 34, Southwestern (Hanover) 31

McCutcheon 67, Charlestown 56

S. Ripley 60, Scottsburg 35

Switzerland Co. 61, Borden 42

Semifinal

Columbus East 61, Scottsburg 48

Fishers 54, Southwestern (Hanover) 22

Championship

Columbus East 61, Fishers 48

Tri Tournament
First Round

Sheridan 57, S. Decatur 34

Tri 61, Daleville 36

Consolation

Daleville 46, S. Decatur 34

Championship

Sheridan 50, Tri 45

Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Seventh Place

Providence 43, Eastern (Pekin) 39

Fifth Place

Western Boone 75, Lafayette Catholic 72

Third Place

Ev. Memorial 68, Whiteland 47

Championship

Vincennes Rivet 53, Ev. Mater Dei 39

Wabash County Tournament
Consolation

Northfield 53, Southwood 31

Championship

Wabash 53, Manchester 39

Winter Classic
Consolation

Winamac 51, W. Central 35

Championship

Argos 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 28


