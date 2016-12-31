December 31, 2016 9:13 AM
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 85, Union (Modoc) 68
Andrean 65, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 63
Benton Central 67, Hammond Science and Tech 35
Bluffton 42, Winchester 32
Brownsburg 62, Frankfort 36
Center Grove 58, Greenwood 52
Columbus Christian 64, Providence Cristo Rey 53
Columbus East 59, Batesville 44
Concord 64, Mishawaka Marian 52
Cowan 67, Union City 64
Eastern Hancock 60, Cambridge City 58
Eastside 47, Heritage 31
Fort Wayne Smith Academy 50, Randolph Southern 43
Garrett 82, Hamilton 58
Hammond 55, Hammond Noll 52
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 82, Woodlan 57
Indpls Ben Davis 56, Indpls Brebeuf 52
Indpls Irvington 49, Indpls Arlington 46
Indpls Ritter 72, Speedway 50
Indpls Roncalli 58, Indpls Chatard 31
Jasper 51, Ev. Central 44
Jay Co. 54, Muncie Central 47, OT
Lafayette Harrison 66, Western Boone 46
Milwaukee Bradley Tech, Wis. 65, Calumet 54
Mitchell 68, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, New Castle 63
Oldenburg 34, Franklin Co. 21
Pioneer 55, Rossville 47
S. Ripley 72, Jennings Co. 50
Salem 79, Madison 55
Twin Lakes 52, Tri-County 44
Wapahani 50, Blue River 40
Washington 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41
Washington Catholic 48, Cannelton 44, OT
Whiteland 86, Bloomington North 73
|Beech Grove Tournament
|First Round
Beech Grove 76, New Palestine 43
Tri-West 52, Decatur Central 50
|Consolation
Decatur Central 51, New Palestine 47
|Championship
Beech Grove 78, Tri-West 62
|Bi County Tournament
|Consolation
Seeger 60, Attica 57
|Championship
Covington 67, Fountain Central 38
|Caldwell Hoops Classic
Christian Co., Ky. 84, Castle 76
|Caston Tournament
|Consolation
Knox 42, Eastern (Greentown) 31
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Caston 22
|Semifinal
Lowell 69, Central Noble 55
Oregon-Davis 76, S. Bend Career Academy 43
|Seventh Place
Eastern (Greentown) 40, Caston 30
|Fifth Place
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Knox 36
|Third Place
Central Noble 72, S. Bend Career Academy 31
|Championship
Lowell 85, Oregon-Davis 68
|Clinton Central Tournament
|Third Place
Carroll (Flora) 57, Tri-Central 48
|Championship
Clinton Prairie 69, Clinton Central 64
|Columbia City/Huntington North Tournament
|Semifinal
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 87, Lighthouse CPA 76
Hamilton Southeastern 52, Huntington North 47
Horizon Christian 75, Leo 68
Merrillville 62, Valparaiso 60
New Haven 62, Lake Central 51
Norwell 57, Columbia City 52
|11th Place
Columbia City 63, Lighthouse CPA 46
|Ninth Place
Norwell 63, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 62
|Seventh Place
Lake Central 70, Leo 46
|Fifth Place
New Haven 87, Horizon Christian 68
|Third Place
Valparaiso 46, Huntington North 36
|Championship
Hamilton Southeastern 83, Merrillville 75
|Hall of Fame Tournament
|First Round
Logansport 53, Lawrence North 51
New Albany 43, Warsaw 33
|Third Place
Lawrence North 64, Warsaw 47
|Championship
New Albany 58, Logansport 33
|Highland Tournament
|Seventh Place
Hobart 55, Hammond Clark 35
|Fifth Place
Whiting 68, Hammond Gavit 59
|Third Place
Munster 61, Highland 43
|Championship
Griffith 66, Hammond Morton 50
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 55, Boone Grove 33
Rensselaer 81, Whitko 73, 3OT
|Lakeland Christian Classic
|Fifth Place
Granger Christian 51, S. Bend Trinity 45
|Third Place
Calumet Christian School 74, Lakeland Christian 50
|Championship
Clinton Christian 77, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 47
|Lebanon Tournament
|Consolation
Gary 21st Century 68, Lebanon 48
Michigan City Marquette 56, Heritage Christian 49
|Fifth Place
Heritage Christian 47, Gary 21st Century 43
|Third Place
Lebanon 73, Michigan City Marquette 61
|Championship
Indpls Broad Ripple 61, Kokomo 59
|Martinsville Tournament
|First Round
Martinsville 69, N. Decatur 53
Zionsville 64, Lafayette Jeff 40
|Consolation
Lafayette Jeff 71, N. Decatur 54
|Championship
Zionsville 61, Martinsville 46
|Miami County Tournament
|Consolation
Maconaquah 66, N. Miami 48
|Championship
Peru 58, Delphi 52
|Monrovia Tournament
|Seventh Place
Monrovia 58, Daleville 56
|Fifth Place
Bethesda Christian 55, Greenwood Christian 51
|Third Place
Brown Co. 55, N. Putnam 52
|Championship
Indian Creek 60, Southwestern (Shelby) 51
|Motor City Roundball Classic
Michigan City 49, Detroit Pershing, Mich. 48
|North Daviess Classic
|Seventh Place
Clay City 67, Union (Dugger) 24
|Fifth Place
S. Knox 41, Rising Sun 24
|Third Place
Pike Central 48, N. Daviess 42
|Championship
Brownstown 53, Barr-Reeve 48
|NorthWood Tournament
|Consolation
Mishawaka 54, Edwardsburg, Mich. 51
|Championship
NorthWood 65, S. Bend Clay 53
|Perry-Spencer Classic
|Seventh Place
Boonville 68, Perry Central 48
|Fifth Place
Crawford Co. 54, S. Spencer 41
|Third Place
Tell City 59, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44
|Championship
Heritage Hills 64, Corydon 57
|Shelbyville Tournament
|First Round
Shelbyville 63, Indpls Perry Meridian 56
Warren Central 52, Westfield 38
|Consolation
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Westfield 47
|Championship
Warren Central 62, Shelbyville 58
|Silver Creek Tournament
|Consolation
Charlestown 48, Clarksville 38
|Championship
Providence 49, Silver Creek 46
|Springs Valley Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Lanesville 58, Shoals 50
|Pool B
Springs Valley 83, Tabernacle Christian 61
|Fifth Place
Shoals 79, Tabernacle Christian 45
|Third Place
Springs Valley 72, Lanesville 65
|Championship
W. Washington 69, Paoli 67, OT
|Vincennes Lincoln Tournament
|Consolation
Eastern (Greene) 57, Southridge 35
Vincennes 64, N. Knox 34
|Semifinal
Indianapolis Attucks 66, University 37
Indpls Howe 72, Guerin Catholic 71
|Seventh Place
Southridge 44, N. Knox 40
|Fifth Place
Eastern (Greene) 61, Vincennes 57
|Third Place
Guerin Catholic 61, University 54, OT
|Championship
Indianapolis Attucks 86, Indpls Howe 80
|Wabash County Tournament
|Consolation
Northfield 53, Manchester 40
|Championship
Southwood 89, Wabash 48
|Washington Twp. Tournament
|First Round
LaVille 80, N. Newton 56
Washington Twp. 56, Lake Station 35
|Consolation
Lake Station 80, N. Newton 53
|Championship
LaVille 65, Washington Twp. 62
|Winter Classic
|Consolation
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, W. Central 49
|Championship
Winamac 61, Argos 46
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellmont 47, Bluffton 34
Cannelton 39, Washington Catholic 20
Franklin Co. 56, Oldenburg 40
Garrett 49, Hamilton 35
Indpls Chatard 68, Indpls Scecina 17
Providence Cristo Rey 46, Columbus Christian 32
Tindley 96, S. Bend Washington 44
Tri-Central 55, Elwood 26
Triton Central 55, Knightstown 26
Westview 57, Sturgis, Mich. 41
Westville 48, Whiting 39
Zionsville 85, Lafayette Harrison 39
|Bi County Tournament
|Consolation
Covington 50, Seeger 38
|Championship
Fountain Central 44, Attica 26
|East Central Tournament
|Semifinal
Seymour 50, E. Central 37
Southport 44, Jac-Cen-Del 41
|Seventh Place
Hamilton Hts. 42, Wapahani 39
|Fifth Place
Rushville 44, Danville 41
|Third Place
Jac-Cen-Del 49, E. Central 40
|Championship
Southport 52, Seymour 40
|Edinburgh Tournament
|First Round
Edinburgh 59, New Washington 48
Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Christel House Academy 16
|Consolation
New Washington 70, Christel House Academy 30
|Championship
Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Edinburgh 30
|Franklin Tournament
|First Round
Batesville 43, Franklin 37
Brownsburg 60, Indian Creek 48
|Consolation
Franklin 53, Indian Creek 35
|Championship
Brownsburg 55, Batesville 44
|Kankakee Valley Tournament
|First Round
Kankakee Valley 72, Wheeler 22
Rensselaer 46, LaVille 44
|Consolation
Wheeler 48, LaVille 39
|Lakeland Tournament
|First Round
Tippecanoe Valley 54, Lakeland 26
W. Noble 63, Concord 50
|Consolation
Lakeland 47, Concord 45
|Championship
Tippecanoe Valley 56, W. Noble 33
|Miami County Tournament
|Consolation
Maconaquah 34, Rossville 30
|Championship
N. Miami 48, Peru 43
|Northridge Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Northridge 48, E. Noble 27
S. Bend Adams 58, NorthWood 45
|Pool B
Andrean 39, Portage 35
Lake Central 58, Columbia City 35
|Seventh Place
Columbia City 64, Portage 54
|Fifth Place
Andrean 62, NorthWood 42
|Third Place
S. Bend Adams 63, E. Noble 48
|Championship
Northridge 48, Lake Central 34
|Norwell Classic
Norwell 51, Plymouth 40
Norwell 58, Wawasee 49
Plymouth 68, Indpls Brebeuf 35
Wawasee 58, Indpls Brebeuf 31
|South Adams Tournament
|First Round
Monroe Central 57, Eastside 32
S. Adams 65, Union (Modoc) 15
|Consolation
Eastside 71, Union (Modoc) 38
|Championship
Monroe Central 51, S. Adams 37
|Southern Lady Trojans Classic
Floyd Central 52, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park, Ky. 49
|Southwestern Tournament
|Consolation
Austin 42, Madison 39
Connersville 34, Southwestern (Hanover) 31
McCutcheon 67, Charlestown 56
S. Ripley 60, Scottsburg 35
Switzerland Co. 61, Borden 42
|Semifinal
Columbus East 61, Scottsburg 48
Fishers 54, Southwestern (Hanover) 22
|Championship
Columbus East 61, Fishers 48
|Tri Tournament
|First Round
Sheridan 57, S. Decatur 34
Tri 61, Daleville 36
|Consolation
Daleville 46, S. Decatur 34
|Championship
Sheridan 50, Tri 45
|Vincennes Rivet Tournament
|Seventh Place
Providence 43, Eastern (Pekin) 39
|Fifth Place
Western Boone 75, Lafayette Catholic 72
|Third Place
Ev. Memorial 68, Whiteland 47
|Championship
Vincennes Rivet 53, Ev. Mater Dei 39
|Wabash County Tournament
|Consolation
Northfield 53, Southwood 31
|Championship
Wabash 53, Manchester 39
|Winter Classic
|Consolation
Winamac 51, W. Central 35
|Championship
Argos 40, S. Central (Union Mills) 28