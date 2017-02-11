February 11, 2017 9:04 AM
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 66, Madison-Grant 52
Avon 73, Danville 60
Barr-Reeve 52, S. Knox 42
Beech Grove 67, Rushville 54
Bloomfield 49, Washington 46
Bloomington North 80, Terre Haute North 70
Bloomington South 40, Columbus North 33
Boonville 54, Vincennes 53
Bowman Academy 79, Hammond 61
Brownsburg 63, Indpls Manual 46
Brownstown 76, Bedford N. Lawrence 57
Cascade 73, Eminence 45
Cass 55, Western 46
Centerville 57, Blue River 35
Chesterton 66, Portage 61
Churubusco 113, Hamilton 61
Clarksville 59, Salem 50
Clay City 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33
Columbia City 60, Leo 58
Columbus Christian 71, Horizon Christian 60
Concord 68, Northridge 59, OT
Covenant Christian 55, University 49
Covington 75, Seeger 37
Crawford Co. 54, N. Harrison 49
Crown Point 53, Valparaiso 51
Decatur Central 62, Whiteland 59
DeKalb 57, Bellmont 47
Eastern (Pekin) 60, Corydon 48
Eastside 65, Garrett 33
Elkhart Christian 72, Granger Christian 31
Elkhart Memorial 59, NorthWood 52
Elwood 50, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Ev. Central 60, Ev. North 49
Ev. Mater Dei 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48
Ev. Memorial 74, N. Posey 49
Faith Christian 60, Tri-Central 44
Fishers 63, Pendleton Hts. 49
Fountain Central 37, Turkey Run 25
Frankfort 64, N. Montgomery 58
Frankton 71, Mississinewa 60
Fremont 47, Fairfield 40
Frontier 58, Hammond Science and Tech 34
Ft. Wayne North 84, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52
Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62
Ft. Wayne Snider 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53
Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Ft. Wayne South 70
Gary Roosevelt 78, Lighthouse CPA 70
Gibson Southern 61, Tecumseh 36
Glenn 62, S. Bend St. Joseph's 59
Goshen 42, Wawasee 41
Greenfield 50, Franklin Co. 45
Guerin Catholic 71, Franklin Central 65
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Carmel 51
Hammond Morton 60, Hammond Gavit 42
Hammond Noll 57, Hanover Central 45
Hauser 81, Jac-Cen-Del 52
Heritage 49, Jay Co. 32
Heritage Hills 41, Forest Park 32
Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40
Huntington North 49, Norwell 42
Indian Creek 66, Indpls Herron 45
Indpls Ben Davis 72, Lawrence North 56
Indpls Broad Ripple 83, Indpls Arlington 82
Indpls Howe 73, Traders Point Christian 30
Indpls Lutheran 63, Speedway 56
Indpls N. Central 77, Indpls Pike 63
Indpls Park Tudor 64, Indpls Chatard 45
Indpls Ritter 88, Triton Central 50
Indpls Roncalli 68, Indpls Cathedral 50
Jeffersonville 72, Ev. Reitz 66
Jennings Co. 62, Columbus East 49
Kankakee Valley 62, Hebron 53, OT
Kokomo 59, Richmond 51
Lafayette Catholic 51, W. Lafayette 30
Lafayette Jeff 84, Indpls Tech 68
Lakeland 57, Central Noble 53
Lakeland Christian 59, S. Bend Career Academy 51
Lawrence Central 61, Center Grove 55
Logansport 70, Anderson 55
Loogootee 67, Mitchell 60
Manchester 69, Peru 54
Marshall, Ill. 65, Sullivan 58
McCutcheon 76, Marion 61
Medora 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 50
Merrillville 66, LaPorte 55
Michigan City 41, Lake Central 37
Mishawaka Marian 64, S. Bend Clay 58
Monrovia 41, Owen Valley 39
Mooresville 68, Martinsville 50
Muncie Central 60, Lafayette Harrison 58
Munster 54, Gary West 50
N. Daviess 51, N. Knox 44
N. Judson 50, Caston 41
New Albany 55, Providence 40
New Castle 70, Delta 55
New Haven 67, E. Noble 61
New Washington 50, Lanesville 37
Northeastern 89, Union Co. 45
Northview 74, Brown Co. 57
Oak Hill 76, Blackford 36
Oregon-Davis 81, Knox 48
Paoli 47, Orleans 44
Perry Central 61, Dubois 56
Pike Central 62, Tell City 45
Pioneer 42, Culver 37
Plainfield 68, Greenwood 62
Princeton 46, S. Spencer 44
Randolph Southern 58, Cowan 56, OT
Riverton Parke 60, N. Vermillion 45
Rochester 62, Wabash 58
Rock Creek Academy 61, Spencer Co., Ky. 55
S. Bend Adams 82, Mishawaka 57
S. Bend Riley 59, New Prairie 57
S. Bend Washington 56, Bremen 53
S. Decatur 110, Waldron 107, 2OT
S. Newton 48, Clifton Central, Ill. 24
S. Ripley 56, S. Dearborn 47
S. Vermillion 78, Union (Dugger) 19
Shakamak 62, Vincennes Rivet 45
Shelbyville 92, New Palestine 79
Shenandoah 65, Lapel 38
Sheridan 40, Carroll (Flora) 37
Silver Creek 57, Scottsburg 33
Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Rising Sun 37
Southwood 80, Maconaquah 61
Springs Valley 68, White River Valley 45
Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 24
Terre Haute South 64, W. Vigo 45
Tippecanoe Valley 52, N. Miami 40
Tipton 66, Taylor 26
Tri-County 81, Benton Central 33
Tri-West 76, Crawfordsville 63
Triton 41, LaVille 37
Twin Lakes 62, Delphi 41
Union City 71, Daleville 70, 2OT
W. Washington 77, Crothersville 47
Wapahani 63, Monroe Central 60
Warren Central 83, Southport 41
Warsaw 51, Plymouth 40
Washington Twp. 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 40
Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 64
Westfield 66, Hamilton Hts. 61
Westview 62, Prairie Hts. 40
Wheeler 52, Morgan Twp. 42
Whiting 74, N. Newton 62
Winchester 51, Cambridge City 47
Wood Memorial 53, Southridge 37
Woodlan 64, Southern Wells 43
Zionsville 54, Lebanon 35
|Putnam County Classic
|Consolation
N. Putnam 66, S. Putnam 51
|Championship
Cloverdale 65, Greencastle 48