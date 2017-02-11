 Skip to main content

February 11, 2017 9:04 AM

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 66, Madison-Grant 52

Avon 73, Danville 60

Barr-Reeve 52, S. Knox 42

Beech Grove 67, Rushville 54

Bloomfield 49, Washington 46

Bloomington North 80, Terre Haute North 70

Bloomington South 40, Columbus North 33

Boonville 54, Vincennes 53

Bowman Academy 79, Hammond 61

Brownsburg 63, Indpls Manual 46

Brownstown 76, Bedford N. Lawrence 57

Cascade 73, Eminence 45

Cass 55, Western 46

Centerville 57, Blue River 35

Chesterton 66, Portage 61

Churubusco 113, Hamilton 61

Clarksville 59, Salem 50

Clay City 60, N. Central (Farmersburg) 33

Columbia City 60, Leo 58

Columbus Christian 71, Horizon Christian 60

Concord 68, Northridge 59, OT

Covenant Christian 55, University 49

Covington 75, Seeger 37

Crawford Co. 54, N. Harrison 49

Crown Point 53, Valparaiso 51

Decatur Central 62, Whiteland 59

DeKalb 57, Bellmont 47

Eastern (Pekin) 60, Corydon 48

Eastside 65, Garrett 33

Elkhart Christian 72, Granger Christian 31

Elkhart Memorial 59, NorthWood 52

Elwood 50, Eastern (Greentown) 41

Ev. Central 60, Ev. North 49

Ev. Mater Dei 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48

Ev. Memorial 74, N. Posey 49

Faith Christian 60, Tri-Central 44

Fishers 63, Pendleton Hts. 49

Fountain Central 37, Turkey Run 25

Frankfort 64, N. Montgomery 58

Frankton 71, Mississinewa 60

Fremont 47, Fairfield 40

Frontier 58, Hammond Science and Tech 34

Ft. Wayne North 84, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52

Ft. Wayne Northrop 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62

Ft. Wayne Snider 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

Ft. Wayne Wayne 81, Ft. Wayne South 70

Gary Roosevelt 78, Lighthouse CPA 70

Gibson Southern 61, Tecumseh 36

Glenn 62, S. Bend St. Joseph's 59

Goshen 42, Wawasee 41

Greenfield 50, Franklin Co. 45

Guerin Catholic 71, Franklin Central 65

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Carmel 51

Hammond Morton 60, Hammond Gavit 42

Hammond Noll 57, Hanover Central 45

Hauser 81, Jac-Cen-Del 52

Heritage 49, Jay Co. 32

Heritage Hills 41, Forest Park 32

Homestead 78, Ft. Wayne Concordia 40

Huntington North 49, Norwell 42

Indian Creek 66, Indpls Herron 45

Indpls Ben Davis 72, Lawrence North 56

Indpls Broad Ripple 83, Indpls Arlington 82

Indpls Howe 73, Traders Point Christian 30

Indpls Lutheran 63, Speedway 56

Indpls N. Central 77, Indpls Pike 63

Indpls Park Tudor 64, Indpls Chatard 45

Indpls Ritter 88, Triton Central 50

Indpls Roncalli 68, Indpls Cathedral 50

Jeffersonville 72, Ev. Reitz 66

Jennings Co. 62, Columbus East 49

Kankakee Valley 62, Hebron 53, OT

Kokomo 59, Richmond 51

Lafayette Catholic 51, W. Lafayette 30

Lafayette Jeff 84, Indpls Tech 68

Lakeland 57, Central Noble 53

Lakeland Christian 59, S. Bend Career Academy 51

Lawrence Central 61, Center Grove 55

Logansport 70, Anderson 55

Loogootee 67, Mitchell 60

Manchester 69, Peru 54

Marshall, Ill. 65, Sullivan 58

McCutcheon 76, Marion 61

Medora 63, Bloomington Lighthouse 50

Merrillville 66, LaPorte 55

Michigan City 41, Lake Central 37

Mishawaka Marian 64, S. Bend Clay 58

Monrovia 41, Owen Valley 39

Mooresville 68, Martinsville 50

Muncie Central 60, Lafayette Harrison 58

Munster 54, Gary West 50

N. Daviess 51, N. Knox 44

N. Judson 50, Caston 41

New Albany 55, Providence 40

New Castle 70, Delta 55

New Haven 67, E. Noble 61

New Washington 50, Lanesville 37

Northeastern 89, Union Co. 45

Northview 74, Brown Co. 57

Oak Hill 76, Blackford 36

Oregon-Davis 81, Knox 48

Paoli 47, Orleans 44

Perry Central 61, Dubois 56

Pike Central 62, Tell City 45

Pioneer 42, Culver 37

Plainfield 68, Greenwood 62

Princeton 46, S. Spencer 44

Randolph Southern 58, Cowan 56, OT

Riverton Parke 60, N. Vermillion 45

Rochester 62, Wabash 58

Rock Creek Academy 61, Spencer Co., Ky. 55

S. Bend Adams 82, Mishawaka 57

S. Bend Riley 59, New Prairie 57

S. Bend Washington 56, Bremen 53

S. Decatur 110, Waldron 107, 2OT

S. Newton 48, Clifton Central, Ill. 24

S. Ripley 56, S. Dearborn 47

S. Vermillion 78, Union (Dugger) 19

Shakamak 62, Vincennes Rivet 45

Shelbyville 92, New Palestine 79

Shenandoah 65, Lapel 38

Sheridan 40, Carroll (Flora) 37

Silver Creek 57, Scottsburg 33

Southwestern (Hanover) 67, Rising Sun 37

Southwood 80, Maconaquah 61

Springs Valley 68, White River Valley 45

Switzerland Co. 55, Madison Shawe 24

Terre Haute South 64, W. Vigo 45

Tippecanoe Valley 52, N. Miami 40

Tipton 66, Taylor 26

Tri-County 81, Benton Central 33

Tri-West 76, Crawfordsville 63

Triton 41, LaVille 37

Twin Lakes 62, Delphi 41

Union City 71, Daleville 70, 2OT

W. Washington 77, Crothersville 47

Wapahani 63, Monroe Central 60

Warren Central 83, Southport 41

Warsaw 51, Plymouth 40

Washington Twp. 56, S. Central (Union Mills) 40

Wes-Del 80, Eastbrook 64

Westfield 66, Hamilton Hts. 61

Westview 62, Prairie Hts. 40

Wheeler 52, Morgan Twp. 42

Whiting 74, N. Newton 62

Winchester 51, Cambridge City 47

Wood Memorial 53, Southridge 37

Woodlan 64, Southern Wells 43

Zionsville 54, Lebanon 35

Putnam County Classic
Consolation

N. Putnam 66, S. Putnam 51

Championship

Cloverdale 65, Greencastle 48


