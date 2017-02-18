 Skip to main content

February 18, 2017 11:52 AM

Indiana HS basketball scores

Associated Press

Friday's scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Andrean 82, Munster 60

Avon 53, Noblesville 46

Barr-Reeve 61, Vincennes Rivet 31

Batesville 61, Jennings Co. 53

Beech Grove 73, Triton Central 57

Bellmont 40, Bluffton 34

Bloomington South 57, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Brown Co. 62, Greenwood Christian 41

Brownsburg 61, Hamilton Southeastern 54

Brownstown 69, Eastern (Pekin) 34

Cambridge City 79, Seton Catholic 61

Carmel 70, Warren Central 68, OT

Cascade 74, Western Boone 59

Centerville 59, Tri 41

Churubusco 64, Fairfield 61, OT

Clarksville 55, Borden 49

Clinton Central 60, Carroll (Flora) 51

Clinton Prairie 69, Tri-Central 44

Columbia City 52, Manchester 39

Columbus East 54, Madison 52

Columbus North 69, Bloomington North 48

Connersville 36, Franklin Co. 29

Covington 70, N. Putnam 61

Crown Point 59, Lake Central 40

Culver Academy 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 35

Danville 34, Crawfordsville 33

DeKalb 62, Garrett 40

Delphi 48, Frontier 30

Dubois 58, Loogootee 56

E. Chicago Central 75, Hammond Noll 56

Eastern (Greene) 87, Shakamak 61

Eastside 36, Angola 34

Edgewood 72, Mitchell 38

Edinburgh 52, S. Decatur 51

Elkhart Central 46, S. Bend Washington 36

Ev. Bosse 79, Ev. Mater Dei 49

Ev. Memorial 60, Vincennes 37

Ev. Reitz 79, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 60

Fishers 69, Zionsville 60, OT

Floyd Central 54, Jasper 52, OT

Forest Park 68, Pike Central 59

Franklin 47, Plainfield 40

Franklin Central 81, Indpls Roncalli 58

Frankton 80, Alexandria 53

Fremont 60, Central Noble 55

Ft. Wayne North 68, Ft. Wayne Luers 64

Ft. Wayne Northrop 65, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58

Ft. Wayne Snider 82, Ft. Wayne South 60

Ft. Wayne Wayne 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35

Greencastle 61, Southmont 42

Greenfield 70, Rushville 59

Greenwood 56, Mooresville 54

Griffith 74, Kankakee Valley 42

Hammond 65, Hammond Morton 39

Hammond Clark 76, Hammond Gavit 63

Hammond Science and Tech 63, S. Bend Career Academy 49

Henderson Co., Ky. 80, Castle 62

Henryville 53, W. Washington 43

Heritage Christian 48, Indpls Brebeuf 47

Heritage Hills 41, Tell City 40

Highland 53, Hobart 51

Homestead 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Indian Creek 82, Central Christian School 34

Indiana Math and Science Academy 87, Anderson Prep Academy 41

Indianapolis Attucks 112, Indpls Washington 34

Indpls Ben Davis 91, Indpls Cathedral 37

Indpls Howe 91, Indpls Marshall 47

Indpls Lutheran 89, Indpls Metro 83

Indpls N. Central 74, Center Grove 63

Indpls Northwest 76, Indpls Shortridge 16

Indpls Pike 73, Lawrence North 54

Indpls Ritter 69, Covenant Christian 51

Jeffersonville 83, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 64

Knightstown 76, Waldron 62

Kokomo 61, Anderson 39

Kouts 44, Hanover Central 43, OT

Lafayette Harrison 80, Marion 58

Lafayette Jeff 87, Richmond 52

Lake Station 75, Boone Grove 49

Lakeland 56, Prairie Hts. 34

Lakewood Park 56, Leo 52

Lanesville 76, Crothersville 51

Lapel 78, Speedway 55

LaPorte 49, Portage 47

LaVille 69, Caston 23

Lawrenceburg 66, S. Dearborn 48

Linton 104, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23

Logansport 96, Indpls Tech 84, 2OT

Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 77, Christian Academy 73

McCutcheon 75, Muncie Central 69

Michigan City 47, Merrillville 43

Michigan City Marquette 67, Whiting 56

Mishawaka 52, Glenn 36

Mishawaka Marian 72, Penn 69, 3OT

Mississinewa 78, Eastbrook 41

Monroe Central 64, Cowan 60

Morristown 67, Eastern Hancock 64

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, New Palestine 64

N. Daviess 54, White River Valley 39

N. Decatur 72, Southwestern (Shelby) 58

N. Harrison 66, Providence 40

N. Knox 44, Bloomfield 42

N. Posey 69, Boonville 51

N. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 51

New Albany 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

New Castle 85, Westfield 77, OT

New Prairie 61, Bremen 43

New Washington 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

Northeastern 75, Winchester 59

Northview 70, Clay City 37

NorthWood 77, Elkhart Christian 54

Norwell 47, Jay Co. 39

Oak Hill 63, Elwood 41

Oldenburg 68, Trinity Lutheran 28

Oregon-Davis 86, Lakeland Christian 39

Orleans 46, Shoals 39

Owen Valley 51, S. Putnam 41

Paoli 74, Perry Central 42

Pendleton Hts. 59, Guerin Catholic 55

Peru 64, Rochester 45

Plymouth 45, Huntington North 40

Robinson, Ill. 62, Sullivan 50

Rock Creek Academy 52, Madison Shawe 33

Rockville 56, Attica 46

Rossville 71, Faith Christian 51

S. Adams 52, Adams Central 49

S. Bend Adams 71, S. Bend Riley 69

S. Bend Clay 66, Jimtown 54

S. Newton 66, Momence, Ill. 48

S. Ripley 64, Rising Sun 39

S. Spencer 69, Southridge 55

S. Vermillion 55, Riverton Parke 46

Salem 61, Charlestown 50

Seymour 69, Austin 55

Shelbyville 68, Delta 56

Shenandoah 57, Hagerstown 33

Silver Creek 56, Corydon 39

Southern Wells 85, Blackford 43

Southport 73, Terre Haute South 71, OT

Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Milan 41

Southwood 74, Northfield 57

Springs Valley 71, Washington Catholic 44

Switzerland Co. 44, Jac-Cen-Del 24

Tindley 108, Indpls Herron 48

Tri-West 90, N. Montgomery 62

Triton 56, Tippecanoe Valley 35

Turkey Run 63, Seeger 47

Union Co. 70, Union City 56

University 59, Lebanon 40

Valparaiso 57, Chesterton 53

W. Central 72, N. White 62

W. Noble 50, Hamilton 29

Wapahani 68, Daleville 59

Washington 58, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 57

Wes-Del 71, Blue River 51

Westview 42, Goshen 29

Westville 57, Morgan Twp. 52

Wheeler 64, Knox 50

Whiteland 57, Martinsville 47

Winamac 59, Pioneer 58

Wood Memorial 64, Gibson Southern 38

Hoosier Conference Tournament
Ninth Place

Western 55, Benton Central 22

Seventh Place

Hamilton Hts. 72, W. Lafayette 48

Fifth Place

Tipton 55, Rensselaer 39

Third Place

Lafayette Catholic 59, Cass 45

Championship

Northwestern 56, Twin Lakes 48


