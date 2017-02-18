February 18, 2017 11:52 AM
Indiana HS basketball scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Andrean 82, Munster 60
Avon 53, Noblesville 46
Barr-Reeve 61, Vincennes Rivet 31
Batesville 61, Jennings Co. 53
Beech Grove 73, Triton Central 57
Bellmont 40, Bluffton 34
Bloomington South 57, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Brown Co. 62, Greenwood Christian 41
Brownsburg 61, Hamilton Southeastern 54
Brownstown 69, Eastern (Pekin) 34
Cambridge City 79, Seton Catholic 61
Carmel 70, Warren Central 68, OT
Cascade 74, Western Boone 59
Centerville 59, Tri 41
Churubusco 64, Fairfield 61, OT
Clarksville 55, Borden 49
Clinton Central 60, Carroll (Flora) 51
Clinton Prairie 69, Tri-Central 44
Columbia City 52, Manchester 39
Columbus East 54, Madison 52
Columbus North 69, Bloomington North 48
Connersville 36, Franklin Co. 29
Covington 70, N. Putnam 61
Crown Point 59, Lake Central 40
Culver Academy 82, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 35
Danville 34, Crawfordsville 33
DeKalb 62, Garrett 40
Delphi 48, Frontier 30
Dubois 58, Loogootee 56
E. Chicago Central 75, Hammond Noll 56
Eastern (Greene) 87, Shakamak 61
Eastside 36, Angola 34
Edgewood 72, Mitchell 38
Edinburgh 52, S. Decatur 51
Elkhart Central 46, S. Bend Washington 36
Ev. Bosse 79, Ev. Mater Dei 49
Ev. Memorial 60, Vincennes 37
Ev. Reitz 79, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 60
Fishers 69, Zionsville 60, OT
Floyd Central 54, Jasper 52, OT
Forest Park 68, Pike Central 59
Franklin 47, Plainfield 40
Franklin Central 81, Indpls Roncalli 58
Frankton 80, Alexandria 53
Fremont 60, Central Noble 55
Ft. Wayne North 68, Ft. Wayne Luers 64
Ft. Wayne Northrop 65, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58
Ft. Wayne Snider 82, Ft. Wayne South 60
Ft. Wayne Wayne 59, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35
Greencastle 61, Southmont 42
Greenfield 70, Rushville 59
Greenwood 56, Mooresville 54
Griffith 74, Kankakee Valley 42
Hammond 65, Hammond Morton 39
Hammond Clark 76, Hammond Gavit 63
Hammond Science and Tech 63, S. Bend Career Academy 49
Henderson Co., Ky. 80, Castle 62
Henryville 53, W. Washington 43
Heritage Christian 48, Indpls Brebeuf 47
Heritage Hills 41, Tell City 40
Highland 53, Hobart 51
Homestead 55, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Indian Creek 82, Central Christian School 34
Indiana Math and Science Academy 87, Anderson Prep Academy 41
Indianapolis Attucks 112, Indpls Washington 34
Indpls Ben Davis 91, Indpls Cathedral 37
Indpls Howe 91, Indpls Marshall 47
Indpls Lutheran 89, Indpls Metro 83
Indpls N. Central 74, Center Grove 63
Indpls Northwest 76, Indpls Shortridge 16
Indpls Pike 73, Lawrence North 54
Indpls Ritter 69, Covenant Christian 51
Jeffersonville 83, Lou. Ballard, Ky. 64
Knightstown 76, Waldron 62
Kokomo 61, Anderson 39
Kouts 44, Hanover Central 43, OT
Lafayette Harrison 80, Marion 58
Lafayette Jeff 87, Richmond 52
Lake Station 75, Boone Grove 49
Lakeland 56, Prairie Hts. 34
Lakewood Park 56, Leo 52
Lanesville 76, Crothersville 51
Lapel 78, Speedway 55
LaPorte 49, Portage 47
LaVille 69, Caston 23
Lawrenceburg 66, S. Dearborn 48
Linton 104, N. Central (Farmersburg) 23
Logansport 96, Indpls Tech 84, 2OT
Lou. Ky. Country Day, Ky. 77, Christian Academy 73
McCutcheon 75, Muncie Central 69
Michigan City 47, Merrillville 43
Michigan City Marquette 67, Whiting 56
Mishawaka 52, Glenn 36
Mishawaka Marian 72, Penn 69, 3OT
Mississinewa 78, Eastbrook 41
Monroe Central 64, Cowan 60
Morristown 67, Eastern Hancock 64
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, New Palestine 64
N. Daviess 54, White River Valley 39
N. Decatur 72, Southwestern (Shelby) 58
N. Harrison 66, Providence 40
N. Knox 44, Bloomfield 42
N. Posey 69, Boonville 51
N. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 51
New Albany 67, Bedford N. Lawrence 55
New Castle 85, Westfield 77, OT
New Prairie 61, Bremen 43
New Washington 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Northeastern 75, Winchester 59
Northview 70, Clay City 37
NorthWood 77, Elkhart Christian 54
Norwell 47, Jay Co. 39
Oak Hill 63, Elwood 41
Oldenburg 68, Trinity Lutheran 28
Oregon-Davis 86, Lakeland Christian 39
Orleans 46, Shoals 39
Owen Valley 51, S. Putnam 41
Paoli 74, Perry Central 42
Pendleton Hts. 59, Guerin Catholic 55
Peru 64, Rochester 45
Plymouth 45, Huntington North 40
Robinson, Ill. 62, Sullivan 50
Rock Creek Academy 52, Madison Shawe 33
Rockville 56, Attica 46
Rossville 71, Faith Christian 51
S. Adams 52, Adams Central 49
S. Bend Adams 71, S. Bend Riley 69
S. Bend Clay 66, Jimtown 54
S. Newton 66, Momence, Ill. 48
S. Ripley 64, Rising Sun 39
S. Spencer 69, Southridge 55
S. Vermillion 55, Riverton Parke 46
Salem 61, Charlestown 50
Seymour 69, Austin 55
Shelbyville 68, Delta 56
Shenandoah 57, Hagerstown 33
Silver Creek 56, Corydon 39
Southern Wells 85, Blackford 43
Southport 73, Terre Haute South 71, OT
Southwestern (Hanover) 46, Milan 41
Southwood 74, Northfield 57
Springs Valley 71, Washington Catholic 44
Switzerland Co. 44, Jac-Cen-Del 24
Tindley 108, Indpls Herron 48
Tri-West 90, N. Montgomery 62
Triton 56, Tippecanoe Valley 35
Turkey Run 63, Seeger 47
Union Co. 70, Union City 56
University 59, Lebanon 40
Valparaiso 57, Chesterton 53
W. Central 72, N. White 62
W. Noble 50, Hamilton 29
Wapahani 68, Daleville 59
Washington 58, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 57
Wes-Del 71, Blue River 51
Westview 42, Goshen 29
Westville 57, Morgan Twp. 52
Wheeler 64, Knox 50
Whiteland 57, Martinsville 47
Winamac 59, Pioneer 58
Wood Memorial 64, Gibson Southern 38
|Hoosier Conference Tournament
|Ninth Place
Western 55, Benton Central 22
|Seventh Place
Hamilton Hts. 72, W. Lafayette 48
|Fifth Place
Tipton 55, Rensselaer 39
|Third Place
Lafayette Catholic 59, Cass 45
|Championship
Northwestern 56, Twin Lakes 48