Indiana HS football scores

Friday's scores

Adams Central 28, Eastside 14

Anderson Prep Academy 20, Tindley 14

Andrean 56, Hammond Noll 12

Attica 50, Turkey Run 3

Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Indpls Marshall 0

Beech Grove 47, Indpls Park Tudor 14

Benton Central 40, Seeger 15

Bloomington South 52, Martinsville 19

Bluffton 12, Manchester 7

Boone Grove 21, River Forest 14

Bremen 21, S. Bend Riley 19

Brownsburg 13, Lawrence North 8

Brownstown 52, Charlestown 48

Carroll (Flora) 33, Delphi 7

Castle 35, New Albany 32

Center Grove 43, Whiteland 0

Chesterton 25, Munster 22

Chicago Vocational, Ill. 58, Gary Roosevelt 0

Churubusco 18, Cass 12, OT

Columbus North 30, Columbus East 13

Concord 55, Elkhart Memorial 7

Covenant Christian 32, Oldenburg 6

Covington 20, Rockville 7

Danville 21, Mooresville 14

Decatur Central 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 3

Delta 30, Shenandoah 20

E. Noble 47, Warsaw 42

Eastbrook 47, Huntington North 7

Eastern (Greene) 30, N. Knox 22

Eastern (Pekin) 59, Clarksville 7

Ev. Central 54, Paoli 18

Ev. Harrison 49, Indpls Howe 12

Ev. Memorial 54, Henderson Co., Ky. 7

Ev. North 57, Indpls Broad Ripple 6

Ev. Reitz 34, Terre Haute South 13

Floyd Central 42, Providence 6

Forest Park 20, Perry Central 2

Fountain Central 70, Riverton Parke 0

Franklin Co. 36, Connersville 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30, Ft. Wayne North 6

Ft. Wayne Luers 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 13

Ft. Wayne Northrop 35, Ft. Wayne South 20

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 7

Garrett 28, DeKalb 14

Gibson Southern 48, S. Spencer 14

Goshen 35, Elkhart Central 28

Grand Rapids Christian, Mich. 33, Culver Academy 0

Greencastle 46, Cloverdale 0

Greensburg 41, Jennings Co. 7

Greenwood 44, Indian Creek 7

Griffith 48, Wheeler 14

Hagerstown 48, Knightstown 27

Hammond Morton 26, Kankakee Valley 24

Hanover Central 55, Calumet 2

Heritage 27, Norwell 13

Heritage Hills 20, Tell City 3

Highland 23, Hammond 6

Homestead 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26

Indiana Deaf 20, Indpls Manual 0

Indpls Arlington 42, Clinton Prairie 20

Indpls Ben Davis 38, Avon 7

Indpls Brebeuf 31, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Indpls Lutheran 22, Indpls Ritter 14

Indpls Northwest 32, Bowman Academy 0

Indpls Roncalli 22, Franklin Central 14

Indpls Washington 60, Indpls Shortridge 18

Jeffersonville 29, Seymour 15

Jimtown 30, S. Bend Washington 13

Knox 47, W. Central 0

Lafayette Catholic 34, Guerin Catholic 13

Lafayette Jeff 20, E. Chicago Central 18

Lake Station 35, Hammond Clark 14

LaPorte 27, Hobart 10

LaVille 55, Triton 18

Lawrence Central 35, Indpls Chatard 0

Lawrenceburg 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 3

Leo 34, Angola 17

Lincoln Way Central, Ill. 24, Lake Central 21

Lincoln Way West, Ill. 49, S. Bend Adams 12

Linton 48, Sullivan 7

Logansport 29, Frankfort 14

Madison 33, S. Dearborn 14

Madison-Grant 23, Eastern (Greentown) 12

Marion 31, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0

McCutcheon 35, W. Lafayette 28, 2OT

Michigan City 37, Northridge 0

Mishawaka 10, Crown Point 6

Mishawaka Marian 41, Glenn 7

Mississinewa 63, Maconaquah 6

Mitchell 30, Springs Valley 20

Monrovia 51, Cascade 0

N. Central (Farmersburg) 38, N. Daviess 14

N. Decatur 32, Edinburgh 3

N. Harrison 49, Corydon 0

N. Judson 17, Caston 6

N. Miami 37, Central Noble 13

N. Montgomery 27, Owen Valley 7

N. Posey 36, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 19

N. Putnam 12, Southmont 6

N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 6

N. White 73, Frontier 0

New Haven 62, Lakeland 26

New Palestine 49, Richmond 32

New Prairie 49, S. Bend Clay 0

Northeastern 14, Winchester 7

Northview 56, Edgewood 0

Northwestern 34, Twin Lakes 7

NorthWood 54, Fairfield 6

Pendleton Hts. 28, Anderson 13

Penn 27, Merrillville 7

Peru 18, Northfield 12

Pioneer 41, Winamac 12

Plainfield 45, Terre Haute North 20

Plymouth 59, Rochester 6

Portage 28, Lowell 27

Princeton 47, Pike Central 20

Rensselaer 21, N. Newton 7

S. Adams 10, Bellmont 7

S. Central (Union Mills) 26, Culver 12

S. Decatur 30, Eastern Hancock 26

S. Putnam 34, Brown Co. 6

Salem 24, Silver Creek 21

Scottsburg 48, Rock Creek Academy 0

Shelbyville 38, Franklin 26

Southern Wells 18, Fremont 7

Southridge 28, Jasper 21

Southwood 44, Oak Hill 13

Switzerland Co. 32, Gallatin Co., Ky. 0

Tipton 42, Elwood 0

Tri 28, Centerville 19

Tri-Central 20, Taylor 14

Tri-County 42, S. Newton 0

Valparaiso 49, Gary West 0

Vincennes 20, Boonville 8

W. Vigo 27, Crawfordsville 14

W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 6

Wabash 44, Alexandria 7

Washington 24, Ev. Bosse 6

Wawasee 48, W. Noble 7

Wes-Del 36, Cambridge City 6

Western 65, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Western Boone 26, Lafayette Harrison 25

Westfield 27, Southport 0

Whiting 36, Hammond Gavit 26

Whitko 20, Columbia City 14

Woodlan 53, Prairie Hts. 0

Zionsville 55, Lebanon 54

Postponements and cancellations

Batesville vs. Milan, ppd.

Bloomington North vs. Greenfield, ppd. to Aug 27.

Carmel vs. Noblesville, ppd. to Aug 27.

Clinton Central vs. Sheridan, ppd. to Aug 27.

E. Central vs. Harrison, Ohio, ppd. to Aug 27.

Hamilton Hts. vs. Kokomo, ccd.

Indpls Cathedral vs. Indpls Tech, ppd. to Aug 27.

Indpls N. Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ppd. to Aug 27.

Indpls Pike vs. Fishers, ppd. to Aug 27.

Jay Co. vs. Blackford, ppd. to Aug 27.

Lapel vs. Frankton, ppd. to Aug 27.

Muncie Central vs. Yorktown, ppd. to Aug 27.

Rushville vs. New Castle, ppd. to Aug 27.

Tecumseh vs. Wood Memorial, ccd.

Triton Central vs. Heritage Christian, ppd. to Aug 27.

Union (Dugger) vs. Traders Point Christian, ppd.

Union City vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio, ppd. to Aug 27.

Union Co. vs. Monroe Central, ccd.