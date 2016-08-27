August 27, 2016 8:38 AM
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Friday's scores
Adams Central 28, Eastside 14
Anderson Prep Academy 20, Tindley 14
Andrean 56, Hammond Noll 12
Attica 50, Turkey Run 3
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Indpls Marshall 0
Beech Grove 47, Indpls Park Tudor 14
Benton Central 40, Seeger 15
Bloomington South 52, Martinsville 19
Bluffton 12, Manchester 7
Boone Grove 21, River Forest 14
Bremen 21, S. Bend Riley 19
Brownsburg 13, Lawrence North 8
Brownstown 52, Charlestown 48
Carroll (Flora) 33, Delphi 7
Castle 35, New Albany 32
Center Grove 43, Whiteland 0
Chesterton 25, Munster 22
Chicago Vocational, Ill. 58, Gary Roosevelt 0
Churubusco 18, Cass 12, OT
Columbus North 30, Columbus East 13
Concord 55, Elkhart Memorial 7
Covenant Christian 32, Oldenburg 6
Covington 20, Rockville 7
Danville 21, Mooresville 14
Decatur Central 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 3
Delta 30, Shenandoah 20
E. Noble 47, Warsaw 42
Eastbrook 47, Huntington North 7
Eastern (Greene) 30, N. Knox 22
Eastern (Pekin) 59, Clarksville 7
Ev. Central 54, Paoli 18
Ev. Harrison 49, Indpls Howe 12
Ev. Memorial 54, Henderson Co., Ky. 7
Ev. North 57, Indpls Broad Ripple 6
Ev. Reitz 34, Terre Haute South 13
Floyd Central 42, Providence 6
Forest Park 20, Perry Central 2
Fountain Central 70, Riverton Parke 0
Franklin Co. 36, Connersville 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 30, Ft. Wayne North 6
Ft. Wayne Luers 21, Ft. Wayne Wayne 13
Ft. Wayne Northrop 35, Ft. Wayne South 20
Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 7
Garrett 28, DeKalb 14
Gibson Southern 48, S. Spencer 14
Goshen 35, Elkhart Central 28
Grand Rapids Christian, Mich. 33, Culver Academy 0
Greencastle 46, Cloverdale 0
Greensburg 41, Jennings Co. 7
Greenwood 44, Indian Creek 7
Griffith 48, Wheeler 14
Hagerstown 48, Knightstown 27
Hammond Morton 26, Kankakee Valley 24
Hanover Central 55, Calumet 2
Heritage 27, Norwell 13
Heritage Hills 20, Tell City 3
Highland 23, Hammond 6
Homestead 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 26
Indiana Deaf 20, Indpls Manual 0
Indpls Arlington 42, Clinton Prairie 20
Indpls Ben Davis 38, Avon 7
Indpls Brebeuf 31, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Indpls Lutheran 22, Indpls Ritter 14
Indpls Northwest 32, Bowman Academy 0
Indpls Roncalli 22, Franklin Central 14
Indpls Washington 60, Indpls Shortridge 18
Jeffersonville 29, Seymour 15
Jimtown 30, S. Bend Washington 13
Knox 47, W. Central 0
Lafayette Catholic 34, Guerin Catholic 13
Lafayette Jeff 20, E. Chicago Central 18
Lake Station 35, Hammond Clark 14
LaPorte 27, Hobart 10
LaVille 55, Triton 18
Lawrence Central 35, Indpls Chatard 0
Lawrenceburg 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, Ohio 3
Leo 34, Angola 17
Lincoln Way Central, Ill. 24, Lake Central 21
Lincoln Way West, Ill. 49, S. Bend Adams 12
Linton 48, Sullivan 7
Logansport 29, Frankfort 14
Madison 33, S. Dearborn 14
Madison-Grant 23, Eastern (Greentown) 12
Marion 31, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0
McCutcheon 35, W. Lafayette 28, 2OT
Michigan City 37, Northridge 0
Mishawaka 10, Crown Point 6
Mishawaka Marian 41, Glenn 7
Mississinewa 63, Maconaquah 6
Mitchell 30, Springs Valley 20
Monrovia 51, Cascade 0
N. Central (Farmersburg) 38, N. Daviess 14
N. Decatur 32, Edinburgh 3
N. Harrison 49, Corydon 0
N. Judson 17, Caston 6
N. Miami 37, Central Noble 13
N. Montgomery 27, Owen Valley 7
N. Posey 36, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 19
N. Putnam 12, Southmont 6
N. Vermillion 44, S. Vermillion 6
N. White 73, Frontier 0
New Haven 62, Lakeland 26
New Palestine 49, Richmond 32
New Prairie 49, S. Bend Clay 0
Northeastern 14, Winchester 7
Northview 56, Edgewood 0
Northwestern 34, Twin Lakes 7
NorthWood 54, Fairfield 6
Pendleton Hts. 28, Anderson 13
Penn 27, Merrillville 7
Peru 18, Northfield 12
Pioneer 41, Winamac 12
Plainfield 45, Terre Haute North 20
Plymouth 59, Rochester 6
Portage 28, Lowell 27
Princeton 47, Pike Central 20
Rensselaer 21, N. Newton 7
S. Adams 10, Bellmont 7
S. Central (Union Mills) 26, Culver 12
S. Decatur 30, Eastern Hancock 26
S. Putnam 34, Brown Co. 6
Salem 24, Silver Creek 21
Scottsburg 48, Rock Creek Academy 0
Shelbyville 38, Franklin 26
Southern Wells 18, Fremont 7
Southridge 28, Jasper 21
Southwood 44, Oak Hill 13
Switzerland Co. 32, Gallatin Co., Ky. 0
Tipton 42, Elwood 0
Tri 28, Centerville 19
Tri-Central 20, Taylor 14
Tri-County 42, S. Newton 0
Valparaiso 49, Gary West 0
Vincennes 20, Boonville 8
W. Vigo 27, Crawfordsville 14
W. Washington 50, Crawford Co. 6
Wabash 44, Alexandria 7
Washington 24, Ev. Bosse 6
Wawasee 48, W. Noble 7
Wes-Del 36, Cambridge City 6
Western 65, Tippecanoe Valley 14
Western Boone 26, Lafayette Harrison 25
Westfield 27, Southport 0
Whiting 36, Hammond Gavit 26
Whitko 20, Columbia City 14
Woodlan 53, Prairie Hts. 0
Zionsville 55, Lebanon 54
Postponements and cancellations
Batesville vs. Milan, ppd.
Bloomington North vs. Greenfield, ppd. to Aug 27.
Carmel vs. Noblesville, ppd. to Aug 27.
Clinton Central vs. Sheridan, ppd. to Aug 27.
E. Central vs. Harrison, Ohio, ppd. to Aug 27.
Hamilton Hts. vs. Kokomo, ccd.
Indpls Cathedral vs. Indpls Tech, ppd. to Aug 27.
Indpls N. Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ppd. to Aug 27.
Indpls Pike vs. Fishers, ppd. to Aug 27.
Jay Co. vs. Blackford, ppd. to Aug 27.
Lapel vs. Frankton, ppd. to Aug 27.
Muncie Central vs. Yorktown, ppd. to Aug 27.
Rushville vs. New Castle, ppd. to Aug 27.
Tecumseh vs. Wood Memorial, ccd.
Triton Central vs. Heritage Christian, ppd. to Aug 27.
Union (Dugger) vs. Traders Point Christian, ppd.
Union City vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio, ppd. to Aug 27.
Union Co. vs. Monroe Central, ccd.