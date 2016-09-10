September 10, 2016 9:30 AM
Indiana HS football scores
Associated Press
Adams Central 33, Jay Co. 7
Angola 37, W. Noble 17
Batesville 22, Rushville 19
Bellmont 56, Norwell 14
Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 41, Elkhart Central 17
Bloomington South 49, Bloomington North 0
Boonville 29, Harrisburg, Ill. 22
Bremen 42, Triton 0
Brownsburg 30, Avon 22
Brownstown 49, Salem 12
Carmel 65, Indpls Pike 27
Carroll (Flora) 13, Sheridan 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Ft. Wayne Northrop 36
Castle 58, Ev. Bosse 7
Center Grove 20, Indpls Ben Davis 7
Centerville 25, Cambridge City 14
Central Noble 24, Prairie Hts. 0
Charlestown 48, N. Harrison 14
Clinton Prairie 55, Taylor 0
Columbia City 42, Huntington North 12
Columbus East 36, Jennings Co. 0
Columbus North 40, Franklin Central 0
Concord 49, Wawasee 40
Connersville 40, S. Dearborn 0
Corydon 63, Clarksville 6
Crown Point 17, Lake Central 3
Culver 41, W. Central 8
Decatur Central 61, Martinsville 16
Delphi 34, Indpls Washington 0
Delta 20, Yorktown 7
E. Central 44, Franklin Co. 24
E. Chicago Central 35, Hammond Gavit 28
Eastbrook 49, Madison-Grant 28
Eastern (Greene) 41, Mitchell 20
Eastern (Greentown) 40, Frontier 0
Eastern Hancock 51, Indpls Broad Ripple 8
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
Ev. Harrison 30, Ev. North 24
Ev. Mater Dei 28, Ev. Memorial 21, OT
Ev. Reitz 38, Ev. Central 28
Frankton 55, Alexandria 14
Ft. Wayne Concordia 34, Ft. Wayne Luers 16
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34, Homestead 13
Ft. Wayne North 13, Ft. Wayne Wayne 9
Ft. Wayne Snider 33, Ft. Wayne South 12
Garrett 50, Lakeland 21
Greencastle 28, S. Putnam 0
Greenfield 31, Pendleton Hts. 18
Greenwood 22, Mooresville 14, OT
Griffith 17, Lowell 9
Guerin Catholic 31, Indpls Howe 18
Hamilton Hts. 20, Tipton 14
Hamilton Southeastern 36, Fishers 33, OT
Hammond Morton 20, Hammond 6
Hanover Central 41, River Forest 0
Heritage Hills 10, Jasper 7
Highland 42, Hammond Clark 8
Hobart 27, Kankakee Valley 7
Indian Creek 56, Brown Co. 0
Indiana Deaf 31, Tindley 14
Indpls Arlington 54, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Cathedral 44, Indpls Chatard 10
Indpls Lutheran 71, Oldenburg 7
Indpls Manual 18, Anderson Prep Academy 0
Indpls Northwest 60, Indpls Marshall 0
Indpls Park Tudor 35, Southern Wells 14
Indpls Perry Meridian 21, Terre Haute South 20
Indpls Ritter 10, Speedway 8
Indpls Roncalli 7, Plainfield 0
Indpls Scecina 14, Beech Grove 13
Indpls Tech 29, Logansport 6
Jeffersonville 28, Madison 9
Jimtown 33, Glenn 3
Knox 39, N. Judson 0
Lafayette Catholic 42, Benton Central 0
Lake Station 28, Boone Grove 7
LaPorte 49, Chesterton 14
Lawrence North 35, Indpls N. Central 27
Lawrenceburg 42, Greensburg 21
Marion 41, Anderson 19
McCutcheon 13, Kokomo 6
Merrillville 20, Portage 14
Milan 44, S. Decatur 14
Mishawaka 42, S. Bend Adams 13
Mishawaka Marian 44, S. Bend Riley 0
Mississinewa 53, Elwood 0
Monroe Central 62, Union City 6
Monrovia 34, Triton Central 21
Muncie Central 50, Richmond 27
Munster 21, Andrean 13
N. Decatur 21, Knightstown 17
N. Knox 48, Noblesville Home School 0
N. Miami 38, Southwood 26
N. Newton 33, Calumet 12
New Albany 35, Bedford N. Lawrence 21
New Haven 48, Leo 9
New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 0
New Prairie 49, S. Bend Washington 7
Niles, Mich. 35, Fairfield 12
Northeastern 32, Hagerstown 27
Northfield 40, Tippecanoe Valley 7
Northridge 22, Plymouth 14
Northview 21, W. Vigo 14
Northwestern 34, Cass 14
NorthWood 35, Goshen 12
Oak Hill 38, Blackford 6
Owen Valley 47, Edgewood 7
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 51, S. Spencer 21
Paoli 28, Perry Central 21
Penn 10, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Mich. 7
Peru 32, Manchester 7
Pike Central 43, Tell City 21
Pioneer 62, Caston 0
Providence 55, McCreary Central, Ky. 6
S. Adams 34, Heritage 13
S. Bend St. Joseph's 44, S. Bend Clay 6
S. Central (Union Mills) 35, Hammond Noll 8
S. Vermillion 48, Turkey Run 0
Scottsburg 31, Crawford Co. 12
Seymour 36, Floyd Central 35
Shelbyville 30, New Castle 14
Shenandoah 24, Lapel 18
Silver Creek 44, Eastern (Pekin) 7
Southport 52, Terre Haute North 17
Sullivan 33, N. Putnam 19
Switzerland Co. 12, Edinburgh 8
Tecumseh 28, Forest Park 22
Thornridge, Ill. 16, Bowman Academy 0
Tri-Central 28, Tri-County 22, 2OT
Tri-West 24, Danville 14
Valparaiso 29, Michigan City 0
W. Lafayette 14, Crete-Monee, Ill. 13
W. Washington 62, Springs Valley 8
Wabash 14, Maconaquah 0
Warren Central 37, Lawrence Central 0
Warsaw 49, Elkhart Memorial 6
Watseka, Ill. 40, S. Newton 6
Wes-Del 12, Tri 7
Westfield 28, Noblesville 7
Whiteland 51, Franklin 21
Whiting 24, Wheeler 14
Whitko 57, Rochester 14
Winchester 20, Union Co. 14
Woodlan 55, Bluffton 6
Zionsville 33, Indpls Brebeuf 28
Postponements and cancellationsCascade vs. Cloverdale, ppd. to Sep 10.
Covington vs. Fountain Central, ppd. to Sep 10.
Crawfordsville vs. Frankfort, ppd. to Sep 10.
DeKalb vs. E. Noble, ppd.
Lafayette Harrison vs. Lafayette Jeff, ppd. to Sep 10.
LaVille vs. Winamac, ppd. to Sep 10.
Lebanon vs. N. Montgomery, ppd. to Sep 10.
Mt. Vernon (Posey) vs. Vincennes, ppd. to Sep 10.
N. Daviess vs. Washington, ppd. to Sep 10.
N. White vs. Clinton Central, ppd. to Sep 10.
Princeton vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd. to Sep 10.
Rensselaer vs. Twin Lakes, ppd. to Sep 10.
Riverton Parke vs. Seeger, ppd. to Sep 10.
Rock Creek Academy vs. N. Central (Farmersburg), ppd.
Rockville vs. Attica, ppd. to Sep 10.
Southmont vs. Western Boone, ppd. to Sep 10.
Western vs. Culver Academy, ppd. to Sep 10.